Ben Chilwell: Chelsea left-back to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Ben Chilwell pulls up with an injury late on against Dinamo Zagreb
Ben Chilwell has made 13 appearances for Chelsea this season

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell says his World Cup dream is over after a scan showed the England left-back has a "significant" hamstring injury.

Chilwell, 25, suffered the injury in the Blues' 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

He has been capped 17 times by England and was in their most recent squad in September, although did not play.

England start their World Cup against Iran on 21 November, while boss Gareth Southgate names his squad on Thursday.

Chilwell suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in November last year and was ruled out until May.

"Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup," Chilwell wrote on social media.external-link

"It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won't be possible following my scan results. I'll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP."

Chilwell was part of the England squad at Euro 2020, although he did not make an appearance during the tournament.

Chelsea said a scan on his hamstring showed he "has suffered a significant injury and is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup".

They added: "Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department."

England hit by defensive injuries

Chilwell is the latest defender to be injured as England prepare for the tournament.

Chelsea right-back Reece James is a major doubt with a knee injury, while Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is confident of making the squad despite undergoing groin surgery.

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is set to be out until the end of the year with a hamstring injury.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is also a doubt after dislocating a shoulder, although City manager Pep Guardiola is "optimistic" he will be fit in time for the tournament.

England boss Southgate favours a 3-5-2 formation, with Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw starting the most recent game against Germany as a left wing-back.

Comments

Join the conversation

160 comments

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 11:49

    Never a good thing when a good player misses out on a big tournament.
    He must be gutted, wish him a speedy recovery.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 11:51

    He is the LEAST of Englands worries.
    Hope the manager is brave and aggressive in his squad selection.
    But i won't hold my breath....

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 11:59

      Arcangel replied:
      Harry maguire as striker then?

  • Comment posted by Cybercossack, today at 11:48

    that'll be some rightback awkwardly playing on the left then

    • Reply posted by robmy, today at 11:58

      robmy replied:
      James Justin.

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 11:55

    Bench ill, well?

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 11:53

    Bad luck Ben, keep the chin up lad , there will be other tournaments

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:39

      Sport Report replied:
      Maguire can cover for him.

  • Comment posted by Michael baker, today at 11:51

    sad news considering he didn't get a kick in the euros🤕

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 11:47

    Unfortunate. He still has lots of potential, though, and the World Cup he’s missing is in a country guilty of human rights abuses

    • Reply posted by Reasoningwithidiocy, today at 11:51

      Reasoningwithidiocy replied:
      Name a country that isn't?
      Just depends on your conditioned frame of reference..
      Keep believing you're a free and sovereign Brit though well done.
      Just remember to stay in line, pay your way, do as they say, wave the flag and salute your King.

  • Comment posted by silversub, today at 12:00

    Tough on Ben , he seems so unlucky with injuries at the worst possible time. Speedy recovery Ben

  • Comment posted by jimmy1960, today at 11:59

    Did not get a look in at the euros but still, has a pro footballer these are the tournaments you want to participate in. Southgate will rue the day he did not trial other players in dead rubber matches. There's a long list already of players missing this world cup. Disgrace to have it at this time of year.

    • Reply posted by Moronphobia, today at 12:03

      Moronphobia replied:
      This tournament will be a disaster in every sense . Like so many things in the world of today it’s a fiasco from start to finish and will be remembered for all the wrong reasons and definitely not football

  • Comment posted by Arcangel, today at 11:50

    Just as well Gareth has like 4 others he can call up

  • Comment posted by The Matelot, today at 12:01

    the World Cup is a joke and anyone who supports it in Qatar likewise

    • Reply posted by Devendra Pagnis, today at 12:09

      Devendra Pagnis replied:
      I do agree human rights and welfare may not have been handled well in Qatar and hence they may be don’t deserve to host a World Cup.

      Well the British empire is then biggest example of human rights violation and atrocities created across colonies they ruled.

      How did they earn the right then to host events ?

  • Comment posted by Exile, today at 12:00

    Feel sorry for the guy.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 12:10

      finnharpsman replied:
      Yes, and many other players who are going to miss the WC. There is a list on this site. The tournament will be poorer for the loss of some very good players who are injured.

  • Comment posted by MattSucci, today at 11:49

    I, for one, won't be watching a single game at this World Cup, still unfortunate news..

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 11:52

      stoodstill replied:
      So why do you feel you must make a comment on a world cup story????

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 11:48

    Looks like the English players are dropping like flies. Too many games in a short period of time?

    • Reply posted by David_Beckhams_Latest_Haircut, today at 11:50

      David_Beckhams_Latest_Haircut replied:
      Perhaps it’s just what normally happens at this time of the year? We need a baseline comparison. The Athletic might run that story.

      Either way, the World Cup should not be now. Never again.

  • Comment posted by Saxon, today at 11:47

    Wrap up Luke Shaw

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 12:00

    That’s bad fortune , trouble is that it can become difficult to get back to full fitness when you have a succession of injuries. I wish him well.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 11:57

    Great player but made of glass.

    • Reply posted by bob b, today at 11:58

      bob b replied:
      Great? Lol

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 11:56

    Doubt he'd have played anyway, he's too attacking for the waistcoat wally and Shaw is one of his pets anyway. Unlucky for him regardless, but I'm sure when he's spending a month with his family rather than weeks warming a bench in a hot as hell sandpit, he won't be too unhappy. England have no chance under Southgate anyway, he won't get lucky a third time with ridiculously easy KO games.

    • Reply posted by JimmyG, today at 12:05

      JimmyG replied:
      The weather in Qatar is actually very pleasant in November/December. But I agree that England are going to flop. Look at their record over the last year, and aside from Harry Kane nobody has much form.

  • Comment posted by foxtrot, today at 12:22

    I'm afraid I don't have any confidence in Gareth Southgate as the England team manager, and I suspect very few do either.

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 12:06

    What a shame for Chilwell, been ravaged by injuries and just cant seem to catch a break. Will be a miss for sure.

