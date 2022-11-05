Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Ben Chilwell has made 13 appearances for Chelsea this season

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell says his World Cup dream is over after a scan showed the England left-back has a "significant" hamstring injury.

Chilwell, 25, suffered the injury in the Blues' 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

He has been capped 17 times by England and was in their most recent squad in September, although did not play.

England start their World Cup against Iran on 21 November, while boss Gareth Southgate names his squad on Thursday.

Chilwell suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in November last year and was ruled out until May.

"Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup," Chilwell wrote on social media. external-link

"It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won't be possible following my scan results. I'll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP."

Chilwell was part of the England squad at Euro 2020, although he did not make an appearance during the tournament.

Chelsea said a scan on his hamstring showed he "has suffered a significant injury and is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup".

They added: "Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department."

England hit by defensive injuries

Chilwell is the latest defender to be injured as England prepare for the tournament.

Chelsea right-back Reece James is a major doubt with a knee injury, while Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is confident of making the squad despite undergoing groin surgery.

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is set to be out until the end of the year with a hamstring injury.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is also a doubt after dislocating a shoulder, although City manager Pep Guardiola is "optimistic" he will be fit in time for the tournament.

England boss Southgate favours a 3-5-2 formation, with Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw starting the most recent game against Germany as a left wing-back.