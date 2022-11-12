Close menu
Scottish League Two
East FifeEast Fife15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 3Mercer
  • 15Denham
  • 5Steele
  • 12Newton
  • 17Baldé
  • 4Millar
  • 19Ferguson
  • 11Healy
  • 10Trouten
  • 9Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 2Murdoch
  • 8Slattery
  • 16Cunningham
  • 18Williamson
  • 20Parker
  • 21Beverage
  • 22Steven

Albion

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Leighfield
  • 2Fernie
  • 4Sonkur
  • 23Graham
  • 12Wilson
  • 11Reilly
  • 6Fleming
  • 8Leslie
  • 3Malcolm
  • 7Wilson
  • 9Roberts

Substitutes

  • 14Testa
  • 15McColl
  • 16Duncan
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dolan
  • 19Wright
  • 21Fagan
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

