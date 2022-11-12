East Fife v Albion Rovers

East FifeEast Fife15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Fleming
- 3Mercer
- 15Denham
- 5Steele
- 12Newton
- 17Baldé
- 4Millar
- 19Ferguson
- 11Healy
- 10Trouten
- 9Shepherd
Substitutes
- 2Murdoch
- 8Slattery
- 16Cunningham
- 18Williamson
- 20Parker
- 21Beverage
- 22Steven
Albion
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Leighfield
- 2Fernie
- 4Sonkur
- 23Graham
- 12Wilson
- 11Reilly
- 6Fleming
- 8Leslie
- 3Malcolm
- 7Wilson
- 9Roberts
Substitutes
- 14Testa
- 15McColl
- 16Duncan
- 17Smith
- 18Dolan
- 19Wright
- 21Fagan
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce