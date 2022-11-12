Arbroath v Cove Rangers

Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 2Oakley
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 23Allan
- 10Jacobs
- 11Linn
- 16Shanks
- 8McKenna
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 15Tait
- 17Corfe
- 18Hancock
- 19Isiaka
- 21Gill
- 22Hoti
- 27Fosu
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 27Johnston
- 18Sanders
- 26Reynolds
- 2Logan
- 8Yule
- 24Fyvie
- 14Gilmour
- 4Scully
- 7McDonagh
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 3Towler
- 5Ross
- 6Neill
- 10Masson
- 11McIntosh
- 16Vigurs
- 20Leitch
- 22Dunne
- 23Gourlay
- Referee:
- Chris Graham