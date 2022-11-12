Close menu
Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Cove Rangers

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Oakley
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 23Allan
  • 10Jacobs
  • 11Linn
  • 16Shanks
  • 8McKenna

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 15Tait
  • 17Corfe
  • 18Hancock
  • 19Isiaka
  • 21Gill
  • 22Hoti
  • 27Fosu

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 27Johnston
  • 18Sanders
  • 26Reynolds
  • 2Logan
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 14Gilmour
  • 4Scully
  • 7McDonagh
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 3Towler
  • 5Ross
  • 6Neill
  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 16Vigurs
  • 20Leitch
  • 22Dunne
  • 23Gourlay
Referee:
Chris Graham

