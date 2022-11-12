Close menu
Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 5Baird
  • 12Ambrose
  • 3Strapp
  • 8Blues
  • 21Gillespie
  • 10Quitongo
  • 14Crawford
  • 17McGrattan
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 2Pignatiello
  • 7Kabia
  • 16Hynes
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King
  • 47Lithgow

Partick Thistle

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 5Brownlie
  • 16Hodson
  • 18Akinola
  • 2McMillan
  • 6Turner
  • 8Bannigan
  • 3Milne
  • 11Lawless
  • 10Dowds
  • 19Mullen

Substitutes

  • 14Smith
  • 17Weston
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 26Stanway
  • 27Lyon
  • 29Mackenzie
  • 31Mitchell
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport