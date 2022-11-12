Close menu
National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00GatesheadGateshead
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Gateshead

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham18133250183242
2Notts County18125147173041
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Woking18103532181433
5Solihull Moors1886433181530
6Southend1886425131230
7Boreham Wood177732317628
8Eastleigh188462321228
9Barnet188373538-327
10Bromley187472423125
11York186662118324
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Dorking176473340-722
14Wealdstone176471826-822
15Maidenhead United186391521-621
16Halifax176381524-921
17Aldershot176292529-420
18Altrincham184682335-1218
19Oldham164481725-816
20Yeovil182971320-715
21Scunthorpe183692436-1215
22Torquay1835102236-1414
23Maidstone United1835102042-2214
24Gateshead172782029-913
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC