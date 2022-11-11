Newcastle United v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Callum Wilson has scored four goals in five home games for Newcastle this season

TEAM NEWS

World Cup-bound Newcastle forward Callum Wilson is a doubt because of the illness that prompted his substitution at half-time against Southampton last weekend.

Ryan Fraser, an unused substitute in each of the last three league games, could miss out with a calf problem.

Chelsea's Jorginho should overcome a foot injury in time to face Newcastle.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante and Carney Chukwuemeka remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea were very disappointing against Arsenal last weekend.

The Gunners looked like a side who had an identity - while the Blues didn't appear to have a clear idea of what they would do when they came forward, or link up well at all.

Newcastle will stay in the top four whatever happens in this game, and they must be delighted with their recent results that have put them there, as well as the way they have been playing

I think we will see more of the same here. I don't expect this to be a high-scoring game, but I am backing the Magpies to make it five league wins in a row.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won 11 of the past 14 meetings in all competitions, including both league fixtures last season: 3-0 away in October 2021 and 1-0 at home in March this year.

Newcastle have lost four consecutive Premier League matches against Chelsea without scoring since a 1-0 victory at St James' Park in January 2020.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are guaranteed to be in the Premier League top four at Christmas for the first time since 2001-02.

The Magpies are unbeaten in their opening seven home games of a Premier League season for the first time in 27 years.

A 20th top-flight win of 2022 would be their most in a calendar year since 2002.

Newcastle can register five consecutive Premier League victories for the first time in eight years.

Eddie Howe's side have only lost once in 18 matches in all competitions (W10, D7).

Since Howe was appointed Newcastle manager just over a year ago, Manchester City and Liverpool are the only visiting teams to have won a league game at St James' Park.

Miguel Almiron has seven goals in his last seven league appearances.

Chelsea

Chelsea are in danger of losing three consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since May to August 2006 under Jose Mourinho.

They could suffer three league defeats in a row for only the second time this century, after October to November 2015 - also when Mourinho was in charge.

Chelsea are in danger of going five successive Premier League games without a win for the first time since a run of seven from October to December 2012.

The Blues will be outside the Premier League top four on Christmas Day for only the third time in 21 seasons.

Raheem Sterling has failed to score in seven Premier League appearances but has eight career goals against Newcastle.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has five goals in his last five Premier League appearances versus Newcastle.

