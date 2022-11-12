Close menu
Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0ArsenalArsenal2

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard double puts Gunners five points clear at the top

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Molineux

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates a goal against Wolves at Molineux ion the Premier League
Martin Odegaard's sixth and seventh Premier League goals of the season took Arsenal to victory at Molineux

Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as Martin Odegaard's second-half double proved enough to beat Wolves at Molineux.

Odegaard turned home Fabio Vieira's low cross from close range 10 minutes after the restart and then drilled in the rebound after Jose Sa had kept out Gabriel Martinelli's low effort 15 minutes from time.

The only negative for the visitors was the exit of Granit Xhaka in the early stages just over a week before the midfielder is due to begin his World Cup campaign with Switzerland.

The result means Arsenal will not only be top on Christmas Day for the first time since 2007 but will do so with a handy advantage over nearest challengers Manchester City.

In contrast, Wolves are now bottom as new manager Julen Lopetegui prepares to take charge.

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss was introduced 15 minutes before kick-off at Molineux and watched the game from the stands.

He saw a microcosm of Wolves' season given the hosts battled hard and produced some opportunities despite spending much of the game on the back foot, but were undone by a lack of goal threat as they failed to score for the eighth time in 15 top-flight games.

Odegaard could be Arsenal's title key

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores a goal against Wolves at Molineux ion the Premier League
Odegaard has impressed since being appointed Arsenal captain

Twelve victories and 37 points represents Arsenal's best record 14 games into a season.

They do still have to play defending champions City as their first planned league game against them was called off last month to allow the Gunners to get up to date with their Europa League programme.

They also have to face an in-form Newcastle, but they have met all the rest of their 'big six' rivals and look very much the real deal.

Odegaard in particular has proved an inspired choice as captain by Mikel Arteta.

The 23-year-old Norwegian goes about his work in a quietly effective way, clean in his passing and astute in terms of his positioning, which given his central role is essential.

He is a goal threat too. His first was a poacher's effort as he evaded the attentions of Wolves defenders despite his proximity to the home goal. His second involved superb first-touch control as the ball ran out to him, then a precise finish.

Much has been made of Erling Haaland's likely impact for City after the World Cup, given Norway's absence means he will be resting when so many influential players are in Qatar. The same is also true of Odegaard.

Lopetegui's scoring problem

As no Premier League season has reached Christmas Day with so few fixtures played, comparisons to previous years must come with an asterisk.

And before Arsenal's supporters get too excited, it is 1947 since they were top and went on to become champions, which now has to be the aim.

At the other end, only three clubs in the Premier League era have escaped the drop after being at the foot of the table.

If there is a shining light at the end of that particular tunnel for Wolves, the last team to do it were Leicester, who went on to become champions the following season.

Chairman Jeff Shi has less lofty aims judging by his programme notes, where he admitted he doesn't 'expect to start winning straight away', which is a novel approach.

There has been no word from Wolves about Lopetegui's contract but it would be a major surprise if it did not contain an escape clause on both sides at the end of the season should the managerial change fail to work as hoped.

No manager can make a silk purse out of a sow's ear though. And while Adama Traore's pace caused Arsenal problems and Goncalo Guedes produced one of his more effective displays, Wolves did not find the net.

They have scored only eight times in the league this season, by far the worst return in the top flight.

Diego Costa will be back after suspension once domestic combat resumes following Qatar 2022, although whether that will be enough to save Wolves is debatable.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1
  • 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forLembikisaat 68'minutes
  • 4Collins
  • 23Kilman
  • 24GomesBooked at 37minsSubstituted forNunesat 80'minutes
  • 64BuenoBooked at 90mins
  • 6TraoréBooked at 45mins
  • 8Neves
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forPodenceat 68'minutes
  • 37Traoré
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 10Podence
  • 13Sarkic
  • 14Mosquera
  • 25Ronan
  • 27Nunes
  • 59Hodge
  • 77Campbell
  • 81Lembikisa

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 12Saliba
  • 6GabrielBooked at 60mins
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 5ParteyBooked at 52mins
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 16'minutesSubstituted forElnenyat 90+1'minutes
  • 7SakaSubstituted forNelsonat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11Martinelli

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 24Nelson
  • 25Elneny
  • 27Marquinhos
  • 30Turner
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
34,624

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Arsenal 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Arsenal 2.

  3. Booking

    Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Cédric Soares replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Fábio Vieira.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Reiss Nelson replaces Bukayo Saka.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gabriel Jesus.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Collins.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).

  19. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

227 comments

  • Comment posted by Mystic Wilf, today at 21:51

    Not a Gunner myself but it must be a great time to be one.
    Keep it up.

    • Reply posted by still_laughing , today at 21:55

      still_laughing replied:
      3 more points and we should be safe.

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 21:48

    As long as Jesus keeps playing like this, I don't care if he never scores another goal, worth every penny!!

    • Reply posted by YorkshireDagger, today at 21:53

      YorkshireDagger replied:
      The guy just makes things happen. Does his fair share of tracking back too. Great player to watch.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:50

    Well if you'd told me in August we'd go into the WC break having W12 D1 L1, oh and top by 5 point, I'd have probably taken that!

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 21:54

      Pandemania replied:
      You'd have chopped my arm off. It's title winning form.

  • Comment posted by Mr nice , today at 21:51

    5 points clear going into the break, awesome amount of belief and passion within the team. We really are contenders for the title now a few quality additions in Jan to add some depth and it could well be our year!! 👍🏼👍🏼

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 21:50

    They said you have not played anyone yet.
    They said we have only won because the opposition were unlucky, or not at their best or var or we were lucky.
    They said we would not be top 4.
    But guess what?……

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 21:50

    Worst time for arsenal for a world cup to break the momentum. Look title winners on this performance alone

    • Reply posted by mjp, today at 22:03

      mjp replied:
      After the last decade watching a team with no real heart and not "wanting" it... yes, feels good. Still don't think we're title winning material yet... but I really do think we're heading back to the Champions League from a 2nd place finish!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:51

    Arsenal looking good heading into the Christmas and new year period.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Tirana, today at 21:50

    It's beginning to look like Arsenal might make the top four after all.