Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Arsenal 2.
Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as Martin Odegaard's second-half double proved enough to beat Wolves at Molineux.
Odegaard turned home Fabio Vieira's low cross from close range 10 minutes after the restart and then drilled in the rebound after Jose Sa had kept out Gabriel Martinelli's low effort 15 minutes from time.
The only negative for the visitors was the exit of Granit Xhaka in the early stages just over a week before the midfielder is due to begin his World Cup campaign with Switzerland.
The result means Arsenal will not only be top on Christmas Day for the first time since 2007 but will do so with a handy advantage over nearest challengers Manchester City.
In contrast, Wolves are now bottom as new manager Julen Lopetegui prepares to take charge.
The former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss was introduced 15 minutes before kick-off at Molineux and watched the game from the stands.
He saw a microcosm of Wolves' season given the hosts battled hard and produced some opportunities despite spending much of the game on the back foot, but were undone by a lack of goal threat as they failed to score for the eighth time in 15 top-flight games.
- Reaction from Wolves v Arsenal and all of Saturday's other Premier League games
- Visit our Wolves page
- Go straight to all the best Arsenal content
Odegaard could be Arsenal's title key
Twelve victories and 37 points represents Arsenal's best record 14 games into a season.
They do still have to play defending champions City as their first planned league game against them was called off last month to allow the Gunners to get up to date with their Europa League programme.
They also have to face an in-form Newcastle, but they have met all the rest of their 'big six' rivals and look very much the real deal.
Odegaard in particular has proved an inspired choice as captain by Mikel Arteta.
The 23-year-old Norwegian goes about his work in a quietly effective way, clean in his passing and astute in terms of his positioning, which given his central role is essential.
He is a goal threat too. His first was a poacher's effort as he evaded the attentions of Wolves defenders despite his proximity to the home goal. His second involved superb first-touch control as the ball ran out to him, then a precise finish.
Much has been made of Erling Haaland's likely impact for City after the World Cup, given Norway's absence means he will be resting when so many influential players are in Qatar. The same is also true of Odegaard.
Lopetegui's scoring problem
As no Premier League season has reached Christmas Day with so few fixtures played, comparisons to previous years must come with an asterisk.
And before Arsenal's supporters get too excited, it is 1947 since they were top and went on to become champions, which now has to be the aim.
At the other end, only three clubs in the Premier League era have escaped the drop after being at the foot of the table.
If there is a shining light at the end of that particular tunnel for Wolves, the last team to do it were Leicester, who went on to become champions the following season.
Chairman Jeff Shi has less lofty aims judging by his programme notes, where he admitted he doesn't 'expect to start winning straight away', which is a novel approach.
There has been no word from Wolves about Lopetegui's contract but it would be a major surprise if it did not contain an escape clause on both sides at the end of the season should the managerial change fail to work as hoped.
No manager can make a silk purse out of a sow's ear though. And while Adama Traore's pace caused Arsenal problems and Goncalo Guedes produced one of his more effective displays, Wolves did not find the net.
They have scored only eight times in the league this season, by far the worst return in the top flight.
Diego Costa will be back after suspension once domestic combat resumes following Qatar 2022, although whether that will be enough to save Wolves is debatable.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number4Player nameCollinsAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number24Player nameTotiAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number64Player nameBuenoAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number6Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number17Player nameGonçalo GuedesAverage rating
5.13
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number81Player nameLembikisaAverage rating
4.49
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number12Player nameSalibaAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number35Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
9.03
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
8.57
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
8.34
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number24Player nameNelsonAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number25Player nameMohamed ElnenyAverage rating
7.24
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Sá
- 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forLembikisaat 68'minutes
- 4Collins
- 23Kilman
- 24GomesBooked at 37minsSubstituted forNunesat 80'minutes
- 64BuenoBooked at 90mins
- 6TraoréBooked at 45mins
- 8Neves
- 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forPodenceat 68'minutes
- 37Traoré
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
Substitutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 10Podence
- 13Sarkic
- 14Mosquera
- 25Ronan
- 27Nunes
- 59Hodge
- 77Campbell
- 81Lembikisa
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 4White
- 12Saliba
- 6GabrielBooked at 60mins
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 90+1'minutes
- 8Ødegaard
- 5ParteyBooked at 52mins
- 34XhakaSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 16'minutesSubstituted forElnenyat 90+1'minutes
- 7SakaSubstituted forNelsonat 90+1'minutes
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Martinelli
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 14Nketiah
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 24Nelson
- 25Elneny
- 27Marquinhos
- 30Turner
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 34,624
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Arsenal 2.
Booking
Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Cédric Soares replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Fábio Vieira.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Reiss Nelson replaces Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gabriel Jesus.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
Post update
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).
Post update
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Keep it up.
They said we have only won because the opposition were unlucky, or not at their best or var or we were lucky.
They said we would not be top 4.
But guess what?……