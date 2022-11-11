Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nelson Semedo of Wolves was sent off against Brighton but served his ban in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Wolves full-back Nelson Semedo is available after serving a one-match ban in the EFL Cup but Diego Costa remains suspended.

New manager Julen Lopetegui spent his first day at the club on Friday but will not officially take charge until Monday.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is continuing to be assessed after he limped off against Zurich last week.

Emile Smith Rowe continues to undergo rehab following groin surgery.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Wolves have a new manager at last in Julen Lopetegui and, although interim boss Steve Davis stays in charge for this game, that makes it more dangerous for Arsenal.

Gunners fans probably weren't that bothered about going out of the Carabao Cup in midweek because the Premier League is their priority.

Arsenal played with such confidence when they beat Chelsea last weekend, and Mikel Arteta said afterwards that they are title contenders.

If that is the case, they will win at Molineux. They should do, because they have got a goal threat and defensive stability too.

Prediction: 0-2

Sutton's full predictions v Jamie Johnson stars Jessica McHale and Olivia Chomczuk

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal could become the first team to win seven Premier League away games against Wolves. They're currently level with Liverpool on six victories.

The Gunners have scored in 29 successive competitive fixtures versus Wolves since a 1-0 top-flight defeat at Highbury in February 1979.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Their only two wins in 21 Premier League matches were by 1-0 at Molineux this season against the other teams who start Saturday in the relegation zone: Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

Wolves have lost four of their six league games under caretaker head coach Steve Davis, earning five points and scoring five goals.

They are the division's lowest scorers, with eight goals - none of which have come after the 56th minute.

Wolves' shot conversion rate of 4.8% is also the worst in the top flight.

Arsenal

Victory for Arsenal will mean they are top of the Premier League table at Christmas for the first time since 2007. However, it's 1947-48 since they last led the top-flight table at Christmas and went on to be champions.

Arsenal have their best record after 13 league games of a season, with 11 wins and 34 points.

They are the only side to have scored in every Premier League match this season, while they also have the joint best defensive record.

The Gunners have kept a clean sheet in five of their seven Premier League away fixtures this season. They only managed six in the entire 2021-22 campaign.

Gabriel Jesus has gone five league appearances without a goal but he has scored five times in four starts against Wolves.

My Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up Predict Wolves' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Arsenal line-up Predict Arsenal's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team