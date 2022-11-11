Bournemouth v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton and Bournemouth met in the Carabao Cup earlier in the week, with the Cherries winning 4-1

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham is suspended for accumulating five yellow cards in the league this season.

Lloyd Kelly is not expected to return from an ankle injury until after the World Cup.

Everton pair Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana are available after thigh and ankle injuries respectively but Ben Godfrey is not ready to play.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will use the six-week domestic break to recover from knee, hamstring and shoulder issues.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Both managers completely changed their teams when they played each other in the Carabao Cup in midweek - Bournemouth made nine changes, Everton all 11.

It was the Cherries who went through and, looking at the reaction from the Everton fans, it felt like a lot of them were disgruntled about going out like that when their team has not won a trophy since 1995.

There is more pressure on Toffees boss Frank Lampard now because of the team he picked, rather than just the result and the fact they were knocked out.

This game will be completely different for obvious reasons and I am finding it hard to make a case for either team to win it.

Everton are short of form and a cutting edge up front while Bournemouth have let two-goal leads slip in their past two league games, and lost on both occasions.

I don't think there will be as many goals this time, but this one has got draw written all over it.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The two sides faced each other on Tuesday, with Bournemouth winning 4-1 in the EFL Cup.

All 10 league meetings were in the Premier League. Both clubs have won four, with two draws.

Everton are winless in all five league away matches versus Bournemouth, with two draws and three defeats.

AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost four consecutive Premier League matches, having been unbeaten in each of their first six under Gary O'Neil.

They can equal the club Premier League record of five successive defeats, set from November to December 2019 and matched from March to July 2020.

The Cherries are the first side in Premier League history to lose successive games after being two goals up.

Junior Stanislas is one short of 300 career league appearances. He has scored a career-best five goals against Everton.

Everton

Everton have lost 16 Premier League matches since Frank Lampard took charge on 8 February; the only teams to suffer more defeats - Wolves and Southampton - both sacked their manager this season..

They have failed to win any of their past seven league games against promoted sides, including this season's draws with Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees have won only two of their past 24 away fixtures, losing 16 times.

Everton could go four successive Premier League away games without scoring for the first time since May to September 2010.

