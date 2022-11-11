Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Richarlison was injured in the game against former club Everton

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham pair Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison should be available to start after building up their fitness with substitute appearances in the Carabao Cup tie at Forest on Wednesday.

Ryan Sessegnon is a major doubt with a muscle injury sustained during that game, while Son Heung-min remains out.

Leeds United will be without Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich.

Jack Harrison may miss out with a muscle strain and the game comes too soon for Adam Forshaw.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I've really not got a clue what will happen here. Spurs boss Antonio Conte says his players are tired, yet they have this record of fighting back in games this season - so that does not really add up.

I was genuinely delighted for Leeds boss Jesse Marsch that he followed up his win at Liverpool by beating Bournemouth, because he has had a bit of flak this season.

I am really not sure about Tottenham's defence but they have to respond here after a bad week and, with Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski in contention to start, they will be dangerous.

This is the type of game where either side could win it, even if they fall behind - but I am going to go with Spurs.

Prediction: 3-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have lost seven of their past nine Premier League games versus Spurs, winning once.

The Whites have lost five consecutive Premier League away matches in this fixture since a 2-1 victory at White Hart Lane in February 2001.

Tottenham Hotspur

Three defeats in four league matches is as many as in their previous 24 top-flight fixtures.

Spurs are winless in three home matches in all competitions, directly following a 10-game competitive home winning streak.

They could lose three consecutive home league matches for the first time since May to September 2008.

Tottenham have failed to score in the first half of each of their past eight games in all competitions.

Harry Kane is the first Spurs player to have scored in six consecutive top-flight home fixtures since Martin Chivers had a run of seven from August to November 1971.

Leeds United

Leeds have won successive Premier League games, after a run of two points from their previous eight outings.

Since returning to the top flight in 2020, Leeds have conceded 34 goals in their 14 league matches in London.

Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville have both scored in Leeds' last three Premier League games. The last Leeds player to score in four successive games was Mark Viduka in 2004.

