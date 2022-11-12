Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian1LivingstonLivingston1

Hearts 1-1 Livingston: Ten-man hosts snatch draw in last minute

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts' Craig Gordon saves a penalty from Livingston's Sean Kelly during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Livingston at Tynecastle,
Craig Gordon's penalty save proved crucial as Hearts snatched a draw

Livingston were denied a third straight Scottish Premiership win in dramatic fashion as 10-man Hearts snatched a draw with virtually the last kick of the game.

Stephen Kelly gave the visitors the lead, and then Sean Kelly had a penalty saved as Hearts had Kye Rowles sent off for conceding the spot kick.

The hosts could have been reduced to nine men when Alex Cochrane went in heavy on Nicky Devlin, but instead Josh Ginnelly slammed in an incredible equaliser.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was booked for sprinting onto the pitch in jubilation as his side salvaged a draw, with counterpart David Martindale left fuming after a potential foul on Joel Nouble in the box in the lead up to the equaliser was ignored.

Despite that, Livingston are up to third as the league heads into a break for the World Cup, and will stay there if Aberdeen fail to beat Dundee United in the 18:00 GMT kick-off, while Hearts remain fifth.

But despite another impressive performance Martindale will leave Edinburgh bewildered his side did not claim all three points.

The opening goal was excellent as Andrew Shinnie controlled a long punt perfectly on his chest before teeing up Kelly, who jinked beyond Rowles before lasering a perfect finish into the far corner.

Sean Kelly, who had scored from the spot in Livi's last two wins, should have sealed victory with 15 minutes left, but his penalty down the middle was saved by Craig Gordon's flailing legs.

Rowles was sent off for conceding the penalty by pulling back Nouble when he was about to shoot. And from there, the game opened up in an almost ludicrous fashion.

Ginnelly skied a good chance for Hearts, and Lawrence Shankland was denied three times in 10 seconds by a combination of goalkeeper Ivan Konavalov and his defenders, before Cochrane somehow escaped a sending off.

The defender went in late and planted his studs on Devlin's ankle, but VAR John Beaton declined to send the referee Craig Napier to the monitor despite a lengthy check.

But even after that Livi had opportunities as Scott Pittman dithered with clean through on goal, and then Nouble entered the box in the final of the seven added minutes.

The forward stumbled, potentially under contact from a defender, and then Hearts went up the pitch. And, when Ayo Obileye's clearance fell to Ginnelly, the Hearts player almost took the net off with a brilliant equaliser.

Player of the match - Joel Nouble

Kye Rowles and Joel Nobule

Livingston cruelly denied another win - analysis

It won't feel like it now for the players, but this was another fine Livingston performance. They continue to defy budgetary expectations, if not close followers of Scottish football who know exactly what they can do.

Martindale is excellent at setting up a team and they always seem to have an indomitable collective spirit. Nouble is a menace when he gets the ball at his feet, with excellent dribbling skill forming a lethal combination with physical prowess.

They should have had the game sewn up with Kelly's penalty. But in any case, they have 10 more points than they did at the same stage last season. They can be proud of their season so far.

As for Hearts, they need the break more than most. This was their 24th game of the season already and the Europa Conference League has decimated their squad.

They are starting to get players back and the relief is they are still well in touch in the race for third despite a difficult campaign.

It was good to see Craig Halkett return off the bench after two months out. They need defensively solidity and consistency after the break. They've kept just two clean sheets in their 24 matches.

More to follow.

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.25

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.95

  2. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    5.92

  3. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    5.82

  4. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    5.59

  5. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    5.51

  6. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.49

  7. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    5.46

  8. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.43

  9. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    5.30

  10. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    5.28

  11. Squad number4Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    5.27

  12. Squad number27Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    5.05

  13. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    5.01

  14. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.13

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.25

  2. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.98

  3. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.64

  4. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.62

  5. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    6.58

  6. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.39

  7. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.32

  8. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.22

  9. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    6.21

  10. Squad number7Player nameBahamboula
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    6.00

  12. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    5.42

  13. Squad number31Player nameKonovalov
    Average rating

    3.29

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15RowlesBooked at 75mins
  • 19Cochrane
  • 8KiomourtzoglouBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutesSubstituted forHalkettat 77'minutes
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forForrestat 62'minutes
  • 77Snodgrass
  • 18McKay
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 4Halkett
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Forrest
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Henderson
  • 27Smith
  • 39Pollock
  • 51McLuckie

Livingston

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Konovalov
  • 2Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 11Montaño
  • 24Kelly
  • 18Holt
  • 33OméongaBooked at 81mins
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forBahamboulaat 82'minutes
  • 17KellySubstituted forPittmanat 69'minutes
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 8Pittman
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 15Boyes
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
18,448

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home15
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home11
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Livingston 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Livingston 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Livingston 1. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Barrie McKay tries a through ball, but Craig Halkett is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Nouble.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian).

  13. Post update

    Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Holt.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Dylan Bahamboula replaces Andrew Shinnie.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Forrest with a cross.

  19. Booking

    Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Nouble (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Devlin with a cross.

