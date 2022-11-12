Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Livingston 1.
Livingston were denied a third straight Scottish Premiership win in dramatic fashion as 10-man Hearts snatched a draw with virtually the last kick of the game.
Stephen Kelly gave the visitors the lead, and then Sean Kelly had a penalty saved as Hearts had Kye Rowles sent off for conceding the spot kick.
The hosts could have been reduced to nine men when Alex Cochrane went in heavy on Nicky Devlin, but instead Josh Ginnelly slammed in an incredible equaliser.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was booked for sprinting onto the pitch in jubilation as his side salvaged a draw, with counterpart David Martindale left fuming after a potential foul on Joel Nouble in the box in the lead up to the equaliser was ignored.
Despite that, Livingston are up to third as the league heads into a break for the World Cup, and will stay there if Aberdeen fail to beat Dundee United in the 18:00 GMT kick-off, while Hearts remain fifth.
But despite another impressive performance Martindale will leave Edinburgh bewildered his side did not claim all three points.
The opening goal was excellent as Andrew Shinnie controlled a long punt perfectly on his chest before teeing up Kelly, who jinked beyond Rowles before lasering a perfect finish into the far corner.
Sean Kelly, who had scored from the spot in Livi's last two wins, should have sealed victory with 15 minutes left, but his penalty down the middle was saved by Craig Gordon's flailing legs.
Rowles was sent off for conceding the penalty by pulling back Nouble when he was about to shoot. And from there, the game opened up in an almost ludicrous fashion.
Ginnelly skied a good chance for Hearts, and Lawrence Shankland was denied three times in 10 seconds by a combination of goalkeeper Ivan Konavalov and his defenders, before Cochrane somehow escaped a sending off.
The defender went in late and planted his studs on Devlin's ankle, but VAR John Beaton declined to send the referee Craig Napier to the monitor despite a lengthy check.
But even after that Livi had opportunities as Scott Pittman dithered with clean through on goal, and then Nouble entered the box in the final of the seven added minutes.
The forward stumbled, potentially under contact from a defender, and then Hearts went up the pitch. And, when Ayo Obileye's clearance fell to Ginnelly, the Hearts player almost took the net off with a brilliant equaliser.
Player of the match - Joel Nouble
Livingston cruelly denied another win - analysis
It won't feel like it now for the players, but this was another fine Livingston performance. They continue to defy budgetary expectations, if not close followers of Scottish football who know exactly what they can do.
Martindale is excellent at setting up a team and they always seem to have an indomitable collective spirit. Nouble is a menace when he gets the ball at his feet, with excellent dribbling skill forming a lethal combination with physical prowess.
They should have had the game sewn up with Kelly's penalty. But in any case, they have 10 more points than they did at the same stage last season. They can be proud of their season so far.
As for Hearts, they need the break more than most. This was their 24th game of the season already and the Europa Conference League has decimated their squad.
They are starting to get players back and the relief is they are still well in touch in the race for third despite a difficult campaign.
It was good to see Craig Halkett return off the bench after two months out. They need defensively solidity and consistency after the break. They've kept just two clean sheets in their 24 matches.
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 21Sibbick
- 15RowlesBooked at 75mins
- 19Cochrane
- 8KiomourtzoglouBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutesSubstituted forHalkettat 77'minutes
- 30Ginnelly
- 14DevlinSubstituted forForrestat 62'minutes
- 77Snodgrass
- 18McKay
- 9Shankland
Substitutes
- 4Halkett
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 17Forrest
- 20Neilson
- 22Henderson
- 27Smith
- 39Pollock
- 51McLuckie
Livingston
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Konovalov
- 2Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 5Fitzwater
- 11Montaño
- 24Kelly
- 18Holt
- 33OméongaBooked at 81mins
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forBahamboulaat 82'minutes
- 17KellySubstituted forPittmanat 69'minutes
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 7Bahamboula
- 8Pittman
- 9Anderson
- 10Esmael Gonçalves
- 15Boyes
- 29Penrice
- 32Hamilton
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 18,448
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
