Referee Kevin Clancy awarded Rangers a penalty following a VAR review

Rangers came back to draw at St Mirren but another stumble gives Celtic the chance to extend their Scottish Premiership lead to nine points.

Jonay Ayunga punished slackness from the visitors early in the second half.

But Marcus Fraser's challenge on Ryan Kent eventually resulted in a penalty following a VAR review and James Tavernier equalised from 12 yards.

There was to be no winner and Celtic can extend their advantage if they beat Ross County later.

The result in Paisley intensifies the pressure on Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with his side having dropped points in three of their past five league games.

Malik Tillman, Rangers' match winner against Hearts on Wednesday, nutmegged Fraser and fired narrowly wide before Alfredo Morelos swept a shot off target from the edge of the St Mirren box in the early stages.

Scott Wright was next to threaten the hosts' goal, his back-post header on the right kept out by the leg of goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Wright then evaded two challenges before dragging a shot wide.

A feature of recent Rangers matches has been goals conceded against the run of play and it seemed inevitable St Mirren would punish the Ibrox side when Greg Kiltie got clear on the right to cross but there were no takers in a crowded area.

But the home side did not have to wait too much longer as Ayunga pounced in the 47th minute.

Declan Gallagher's long throw-in was flicked on by Curtis Main's head and Ayunga's initial shot forced a fine Allan McGregor save, but the forward was able to strike home after Leon King was unable to clear.

King then took a head knock in a challenge with Main and the youngster was taken off on a stretcher, to be replaced by Ryan Jack.

A lethargy set in to Rangers' play, while St Mirren were vibrant whenever they sensed a chance to break at pace. Tavernier headed wide of Carson's goal before another Ayunga shot skimmed just wide at the other end.

By recent standards, the influence of VAR had been rather absent until Kent hit the deck following Fraser's tackle.

The winger was initially booked for simulation by referee Kevin Clancy, but a review of the challenge just inside the penalty box on the left-hand side reversed that decision and gave Tavernier the chance to level from the penalty spot. Carson guessed correctly and got a hand to the shot, but could not prevent it finding the net.

The lengthy delays brought about by King's injury and the penalty review resulted in nine minutes of stoppage time, during which Kent forced a fine save by Carson and Jack headed straight at the goalkeeper at a corner.

Player of the match - Jonah Ayunga

The striker (second from left) took his goal well and gave the visitors a thoroughly uncomfortable afternoon

Familiar frailties cost Rangers once again

In the absence of Connor Goldson and Ben Davies, Rangers lined up with youngster King and midfielder James Sands in central defence.

The makeshift partnership coped well enough in the first half but were badly caught out at the goal.

But Rangers' failure was not entirely defensive, with the midfield and attack only fleetingly carving open the Buddies' back line.

Van Bronckhorst has gone in to recent games without a clutch of first-team regulars and top scorer Antonio Colak was unavailable for the trip to Paisley. But, even with that backdrop, the stats do not look good for the Dutchman with 12 points dropped from 15 league games - three more than Celtic have dropped in the whole of 2022.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson had spoken pre-match about his desire to capitalise on the "physicality" of his front two.

The hosts were unable to do that in the first half, despite a raft of set plays, but they only needed one chance in the end and Ayunga was only too willing to be in the right place at the right time.

The post-match headlines will be dominated by Rangers' failings but St Mirren's pre-World Cup form deserves particular mention with six wins and three draws from 15 putting them on course for a top-six finish.

What they said

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Obviously not good enough. We started well, created chances. One big chance with Scott Wright. It's always difficult against a deep block.

"We have to be more ruthless in our box to clear dangerous moments. It's too many points. If you lose points at home against Livingston and away against St Johnstone and St Mirren, it's not good enough."

Player of the match Ayunga Jonah Ayunga with an average of 9.01 St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren

Rangers Rangers Rangers St Mirren Avg Squad number 7 Player name Ayunga Average rating 9.01 Squad number 31 Player name Gallagher Average rating 8.90 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 8.86 Squad number 16 Player name Erhahon Average rating 8.82 Squad number 6 Player name O'Hara Average rating 8.81 Squad number 3 Player name Tanser Average rating 8.75 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 8.70 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 8.69 Squad number 23 Player name Strain Average rating 8.52 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 8.50 Squad number 17 Player name Baccus Average rating 8.37 Squad number 21 Player name Greive Average rating 8.30 Squad number 13 Player name Gogic Average rating 8.16 Squad number 1 Player name Carson Average rating 7.64 Rangers Avg Squad number 8 Player name Jack Average rating 3.14 Squad number 23 Player name Wright Average rating 3.08 Squad number 14 Player name Kent Average rating 2.98 Squad number 69 Player name Ure Average rating 2.98 Squad number 1 Player name McGregor Average rating 2.97 Squad number 71 Player name Tillman Average rating 2.94 Squad number 38 Player name King Average rating 2.93 Squad number 19 Player name Sands Average rating 2.90 Squad number 37 Player name Arfield Average rating 2.85 Squad number 31 Player name Barisic Average rating 2.85 Squad number 2 Player name Tavernier Average rating 2.77 Squad number 4 Player name Lundstram Average rating 2.76 Squad number 18 Player name Kamara Average rating 2.56 Squad number 20 Player name Morelos Average rating 2.19