Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren1RangersRangers1

St Mirren 1-1 Rangers: VAR penalty award gives visitors point in Paisley

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Referee Kevin Clancy reviews a penalty incident on VAR
Referee Kevin Clancy awarded Rangers a penalty following a VAR review

Rangers came back to draw at St Mirren but another stumble gives Celtic the chance to extend their Scottish Premiership lead to nine points.

Jonay Ayunga punished slackness from the visitors early in the second half.

But Marcus Fraser's challenge on Ryan Kent eventually resulted in a penalty following a VAR review and James Tavernier equalised from 12 yards.

There was to be no winner and Celtic can extend their advantage if they beat Ross County later.

The result in Paisley intensifies the pressure on Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with his side having dropped points in three of their past five league games.

Malik Tillman, Rangers' match winner against Hearts on Wednesday, nutmegged Fraser and fired narrowly wide before Alfredo Morelos swept a shot off target from the edge of the St Mirren box in the early stages.

Scott Wright was next to threaten the hosts' goal, his back-post header on the right kept out by the leg of goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Wright then evaded two challenges before dragging a shot wide.

A feature of recent Rangers matches has been goals conceded against the run of play and it seemed inevitable St Mirren would punish the Ibrox side when Greg Kiltie got clear on the right to cross but there were no takers in a crowded area.

But the home side did not have to wait too much longer as Ayunga pounced in the 47th minute.

Declan Gallagher's long throw-in was flicked on by Curtis Main's head and Ayunga's initial shot forced a fine Allan McGregor save, but the forward was able to strike home after Leon King was unable to clear.

King then took a head knock in a challenge with Main and the youngster was taken off on a stretcher, to be replaced by Ryan Jack.

A lethargy set in to Rangers' play, while St Mirren were vibrant whenever they sensed a chance to break at pace. Tavernier headed wide of Carson's goal before another Ayunga shot skimmed just wide at the other end.

By recent standards, the influence of VAR had been rather absent until Kent hit the deck following Fraser's tackle.

The winger was initially booked for simulation by referee Kevin Clancy, but a review of the challenge just inside the penalty box on the left-hand side reversed that decision and gave Tavernier the chance to level from the penalty spot. Carson guessed correctly and got a hand to the shot, but could not prevent it finding the net.

The lengthy delays brought about by King's injury and the penalty review resulted in nine minutes of stoppage time, during which Kent forced a fine save by Carson and Jack headed straight at the goalkeeper at a corner.

Player of the match - Jonah Ayunga

St Mirren players celebrate
The striker (second from left) took his goal well and gave the visitors a thoroughly uncomfortable afternoon

Familiar frailties cost Rangers once again

In the absence of Connor Goldson and Ben Davies, Rangers lined up with youngster King and midfielder James Sands in central defence.

The makeshift partnership coped well enough in the first half but were badly caught out at the goal.

But Rangers' failure was not entirely defensive, with the midfield and attack only fleetingly carving open the Buddies' back line.

Van Bronckhorst has gone in to recent games without a clutch of first-team regulars and top scorer Antonio Colak was unavailable for the trip to Paisley. But, even with that backdrop, the stats do not look good for the Dutchman with 12 points dropped from 15 league games - three more than Celtic have dropped in the whole of 2022.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson had spoken pre-match about his desire to capitalise on the "physicality" of his front two.

The hosts were unable to do that in the first half, despite a raft of set plays, but they only needed one chance in the end and Ayunga was only too willing to be in the right place at the right time.

The post-match headlines will be dominated by Rangers' failings but St Mirren's pre-World Cup form deserves particular mention with six wins and three draws from 15 putting them on course for a top-six finish.

What they said

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Obviously not good enough. We started well, created chances. One big chance with Scott Wright. It's always difficult against a deep block.

"We have to be more ruthless in our box to clear dangerous moments. It's too many points. If you lose points at home against Livingston and away against St Johnstone and St Mirren, it's not good enough."

Player of the match

AyungaJonah Ayunga

with an average of 9.01

St Mirren

  1. Squad number7Player nameAyunga
    Average rating

    9.01

  2. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    8.90

  3. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    8.86

  4. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    8.82

  5. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    8.81

  6. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    8.75

  7. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    8.70

  8. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    8.69

  9. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    8.52

  10. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    8.50

  11. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    8.37

  12. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    8.30

  13. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    8.16

  14. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    7.64

Rangers

  1. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    3.14

  2. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    3.08

  3. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    2.98

  4. Squad number69Player nameUre
    Average rating

    2.98

  5. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    2.97

  6. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    2.94

  7. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    2.93

  8. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    2.90

  9. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    2.85

  10. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    2.85

  11. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    2.77

  12. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    2.76

  13. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    2.56

  14. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    2.19

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23StrainBooked at 66minsSubstituted forGogicat 90+4'minutes
  • 22Fraser
  • 31Gallagher
  • 18Dunne
  • 3Tanser
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forBaccusat 78'minutes
  • 16Erhahon
  • 6O'Hara
  • 7AyungaSubstituted forGreiveat 79'minutes
  • 10MainBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 12Henderson
  • 13Gogic
  • 15Reid
  • 17Baccus
  • 21Greive
  • 27Urminsky

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 38KingSubstituted forJackat 59'minutes
  • 19Sands
  • 31BarisicSubstituted forUreat 90+4'minutes
  • 18KamaraSubstituted forArfieldat 45'minutes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 23Wright
  • 71Tillman
  • 14Kent
  • 20MorelosBooked at 46mins

Substitutes

  • 8Jack
  • 10Davis
  • 17Matondo
  • 29McCann
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 44Devine
  • 50Yfeko
  • 69Ure
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
6,358

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Jack (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Charles Dunne.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Booking

    Curtis Main (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Scott Tanser tries a through ball, but Curtis Main is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Robbie Ure replaces Borna Barisic.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Alexandros Gogic replaces Ryan Strain.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

  15. Post update

    Malik Tillman (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

  17. Post update

    James Sands (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcus Fraser with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport