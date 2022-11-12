Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 0.
Aberdeen bounced back from midweek defeat to go third in the Scottish Premiership with a tight and nervy win over Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Bojan Miovski scored the winner with a first-half penalty after Mark Birighitti felled Luis Lopes.
United dominated the closing stages, but were unable to find an equaliser.
Despite losing at Livingston on Tuesday, Aberdeen are now two points clear of the West Lothian side going into the World Cup break.
It took over 12 minutes for the game's first shot - Matty Kennedy blazed his effort way over the bar from the edge of the box after a clever lay-off from Leighton Clarkson.
At the other end, a wicked deflection from a Glenn Middleton strike flew just past the post with Kelle Roos rooted to the spot, but that was as close as United came in the first half with quality in short supply.
Miovski opened the scoring from the spot with his 12th goal of the season after Dundee United keeper Birighitti brought down Lopes. On a day of VAR controversies, there was no doubt over this particular decision.
You wouldn't have known that the North Macedonian striker had missed his last two spot-kicks - he stepped up confidently and sent Birighitti the wrong way.
The hosts really should have gone 2-0 up before half-time. Ross Graham inexplicably left a clearance from Roos fly over his head, which allowed Lopes in on goal, but the lively Dons striker could not find the target with his lob.
After the break, the hosts continued to have the better of proceedings. Only a vital touch from Graham denied Miovski a second after Clarkson whipped in a delightful cross.
United struggled to create openings for the first hour, but then had two sights of goal in the space of five minutes. First, a brilliant ball from Dylan Levitt picked out Steven Fletcher in the box, but the veteran striker couldn't stretch enough to guide his shot on target, and then Ross McCrorie did just enough to divert a cross away from Fletcher, who looked set to tap-in at the back post.
The visitors continued to push Aberdeen back, and dominated the latter stages of the game. Fletcher and Graham both forced saves from Roos, but Aberdeen stood firm to avenge their 4-0 defeat at Tannadice earlier this season.
Player of the match - Luis Lopes
Rare Aberdeen clean sheet continues United's away woes - analysis
After Tuesday's defeat away to Livingston, Goodwin spoke about potentially having to alter his team's style to limit the number of concessions.
He was talking specifically about games away from Pittodrie, but a clean sheet is always a positive for a manager, and he will be delighted that his backline were able to keep Dundee United out when the pressure came on.
For United, they are still without an away win this season and have just three points from their seven games away from Tannadice.
Liam Fox said that his side needed to be at their best to take anything tonight, but for the first hour they created next to nothing, and were deservedly behind.
They go into the break three points adrift at the bottom of the league - Fox has plenty of problems to fix in the coming weeks.
What they said
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "Any day of the week I think we would all take a hard-fought 1-0 victory. We've had plenty of plaudits for our home form, the goals we've scored. Tonight was a different type of performance.
"First half we were excellent, we dominated possession. Second half was a little bit different. We had to come up with a plan to manage the game and grind out a result. We showed a different type of characteristic."
Dundee United manager Liam Fox: "I was pleased with a lot of stuff. I feel we're improving, I know that's difficult for supporters to hear when we're coming away with no points, but stick with us.
"I believe in the group, but we know it's about taking points. If we keep playing like that and keep working and progressing, I believe we'll get those points."
Player of the match
DukDuk
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
8.99
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
8.73
- Squad number16Player nameRamadaniAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number33Player nameKennedyAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number22Player nameCoulsonAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number5Player nameStewartAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number15Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number23Player nameDuncanAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number20Player nameClarksonAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number4Player nameScalesAverage rating
5.90
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number6Player nameGrahamAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number1Player nameBirighittiAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number20Player nameAnakuAverage rating
3.26
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
3.14
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
3.10
- Squad number17Player nameMeekisonAverage rating
3.05
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Roos
- 2McCrorie
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 33Kennedy
- 8Barron
- 16RamadaniBooked at 52mins
- 20ClarksonSubstituted forBesuijenat 88'minutes
- 22CoulsonSubstituted forMacKenzieat 78'minutes
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forWatkinsat 78'minutes
- 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forDuncanat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 3MacKenzie
- 7Morris
- 10Besuijen
- 15Watkins
- 23Duncan
- 25Richardson
- 28Milne
- 99Ramírez
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Birighitti
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 6Graham
- 22Freeman
- 14SibbaldSubstituted forHarkesat 67'minutes
- 19LevittSubstituted forMeekisonat 90+1'minutes
- 16Behich
- 18McGrathSubstituted forPawlettat 85'minutes
- 15MiddletonSubstituted forAnakuat 67'minutes
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 3McMann
- 7Niskanen
- 8Pawlett
- 10Djoum
- 13Eriksson
- 17Meekison
- 20Anaku
- 23Harkes
- 32Watt
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 17,035
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Meekison replaces Dylan Levitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Vicente Besuijen replaces Leighton Clarkson.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Duk.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Duk following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Connor Barron.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Peter Pawlett replaces Jamie McGrath.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
Post update
Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen).
Post update
Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
Post update
Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Bojan Miovski.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack MacKenzie replaces Hayden Coulson.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kelle Roos.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ross Graham (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Hand ball by Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen).
Post update
Liam Scales (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steven Fletcher (Dundee United).