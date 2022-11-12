Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

David Turnbull slotted the equaliser to spark Celtic's comeback

Celtic go into the winter break with a nine-point lead at the Scottish Premiership summit after hitting back to beat Ross County and capitalise on Rangers' slip-up at St Mirren.

The Ibrox side's earlier draw in Paisley offered the opportunity to widen the gap, but Celtic Park was stunned into silence when David Cancola rolled in a penalty opener after Matt O'Riley was penalised for handball.

The response was swift and emphatic as David Turnbull slotted home before Sead Haksabanovic completed the turnaround.

Ange Postecoglou's men sign off for the month-long hiatus with an eighth-straight league victory, while County stay 10th after their run of back-to-back wins was halted.

Rangers' stumble heightened expectation among the Celtic support, but the buoyant pre-match mood had turned to frustration by the break as County efficiently stymied the hosts' attacking threat.

It soon darkened further as Callum Johnson challenged O'Riley on the edge of the Celtic box and the ball hit the midfielder's hand, with Cancola coolly sending Joe Hart the wrong way with the spot-kick.

Suddenly Celtic summoned the urgency that been lacking in the first half when a couple of Kyogo Furuhahshi efforts narrowly off target was as close as they came.

Turnbull was denied when Ross Laidlaw superbly clawed his curling strike from the top corner, but two goals in a six-minute spell dispelled County's hopes of a first-ever league win at Celtic Park.

The equaliser was all about Reo Hatate as the Japan midfielder danced past three players and teed up a tap-in for Turnbull.

Haksabanovic then found a terrific winner, playing a one-two with Hatate on the left edge of the box and squeezing a low, curling finish just inside the far past as Celtic Park erupted.

Substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis might have made the margin of victory more comfortable, with Laidlaw impressively thwarting the Greek.

But Celtic head to Australia for the Sydney Super Cup on a high after what could prove a pivotal day in the title race.

Player of the match - Reo Hatate

The Celtic midfielder inspired Celtic's comeback with a role in both goals and was a driving force in the engine room

Spot-kick controversy spurs Celtic - analysis

Celtic were lacking a spark until the contentious handball decision spurred them to life. The hosts had mustered just one shot on target before the interval and were frustrated by County's low block and defensive diligence.

Once they fell behind, though, Celtic looked a team transformed and fed off the crowd's frenzied promptings. While Celtic have won plenty of games this season with their quality, this one was notable for their strength of character in turning the game around.

County's league record at Celtic Park now stretches to 16 fruitless visits, but the visitors can be proud of their performance.

Malky Mackay's men expertly frustrated Celtic in the first half, with the midfield shielding a well-drilled defence. Having seen their lead quickly wiped out, though, Mackay will be disappointed his side failed to threaten an equaliser when they went for broke in the final stages.

Still, having risen out of the bottom two in recent weeks, County have reason for optimism heading into the break.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It was a big win and a strong performance. I can't speak highly enough about this group of players.

"Whatever challenge has been thrown at us in the league, we've been outstanding. You don't sense panic at any stage with us. We have some quality players but really strong characters too."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Disappointed obviously, but very proud of the team in the way they played and tactical discipline they showed to match Celtic.

"Celtic eventually got a couple of goals but they didn't have many chances against us."

Player of the match Hatate Reo Hatate with an average of 8.22 Celtic Celtic Celtic

Ross County Ross County Ross County Celtic Avg Squad number 41 Player name Hatate Average rating 8.22 Squad number 33 Player name O'Riley Average rating 7.85 Squad number 9 Player name Haksabanovic Average rating 7.83 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 7.71 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 7.58 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 7.53 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 7.41 Squad number 38 Player name Maeda Average rating 7.41 Squad number 25 Player name Bernabei Average rating 7.29 Squad number 6 Player name Jenz Average rating 7.17 Squad number 1 Player name Hart Average rating 7.06 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 7.04 Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 7.00 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 6.90 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 6.83 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.50 Ross County Avg Squad number 16 Player name Harmon Average rating 4.92 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 4.75 Squad number 12 Player name Johnson Average rating 4.67 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 4.66 Squad number 6 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 4.55 Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 4.50 Squad number 14 Player name Loturi Average rating 4.44 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 4.43 Squad number 11 Player name Sims Average rating 4.36 Squad number 10 Player name Dhanda Average rating 4.29 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 4.23 Squad number 19 Player name Hiwula-Mayifuila Average rating 3.97 Squad number 9 Player name Samuel Average rating 3.87 Squad number 18 Player name Akio Average rating 3.87 Squad number 7 Player name Edwards Average rating 3.63 Squad number 17 Player name Olaigbe Average rating 3.41