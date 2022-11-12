Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock1HibernianHibernian0

Kilmarnock 1-0 Hibernian: Hibs dismal run goes on at Rugby Park

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Danny Armstrong tucks away the winning penalty
Danny Armstrong tucks away the winning penalty

Hibernian's horrendous run of form continued as Danny Armstrong's penalty gave Kilmarnock a vital victory in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts were handed the chance to win when a Marijan Cabraja foul, initially given as a free-kick, was ruled to have been inside the box after a VAR review.

Armstrong dispatched the penalty which lifts Killie back above Dundee United at the bottom of the table.

Hibs stay eighth with six defeats in their last seven games.

Seven changes to the Kilmarnock starting xi gave a clue as to how Derek McInnes was feeling after his side's 4-0 midweek loss to Dundee United.

Initially, it didn't look like they had worked. Hibs dominated a first half that was desperately lacking in quality, coming closest to a goal when Mykola Kuharevich couldn't quite stretch to get on the end of a Chris Cadden cross.

Just six minutes into the second half, and Hibs' mercy was punished. Cabraja caught Liam Polworth as the Killie winger nipped in front of him. David Dickinson initially gave a free-kick, but VAR Mike Roncone told the referee the challenge happened in the box.

As such, the decision was overturned without Dickinson going to the screen, and Armstrong rolled the ball into the corner from the penalty spot.

Hibs came back into the game but again, their opportunities lacked a clear-cut quality.

Stramashes abounded, with Sam Walker and the Kilmarnock defence scrambling the ball away on more than one occasion but it would not drop to Hibs - consigning them to yet another lost.

Player of the Match - Innes Cameron

He won the battle against Ryan Porteous today, turning the Hibs centre-half into the worst version of himself.
He won the battle against Ryan Porteous today, turning the Hibs centre-half into the worst version of himself. Leading the line well.

Hibs lack cutting edge as Kilmarnock show resolve to bounce back - analysis

They looked fragile and naive on Wednesday night against Dundee United, but Killie's much-changed defence were far more resolute.

Hibs threw almost everything at their hosts in the final throws of the match, but the desperate lunges and blocks ensured all three points.

As for Lee Johnson, the Hibs boss has picked up just three points out of a possible 21.

Third just a few short weeks ago, they are now in eighth. Yet, they are still just three points off third place.

The tight nature of the league this season is doing the Englishman a big favour.

More to follow.

Player of the match

WalesBobby Wales

with an average of 7.69

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number29Player nameWales
    Average rating

    7.69

  2. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    7.38

  3. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    7.19

  4. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    7.15

  5. Squad number3Player nameDorsett
    Average rating

    7.15

  6. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.03

  7. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    6.97

  8. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    6.80

  9. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    6.71

  10. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    6.67

  11. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.46

  12. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    6.30

  13. Squad number27Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    6.13

  14. Squad number8Player nameAlston
    Average rating

    5.87

  15. Squad number6Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    5.23

Hibernian

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    4.99

  2. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    4.96

  3. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    4.92

  4. Squad number99Player nameKukharevych
    Average rating

    4.78

  5. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    4.74

  6. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy
    Average rating

    4.72

  7. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.66

  8. Squad number20Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    4.64

  9. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    4.63

  10. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.57

  11. Squad number6Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    4.53

  12. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    4.50

  13. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    3.11

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-4-3

  • 20Walker
  • 2Mayo
  • 19Wright
  • 3DorsettSubstituted forStokesat 81'minutes
  • 11Armstrong
  • 22Donnelly
  • 4PowerBooked at 40mins
  • 7McKenzieBooked at 77mins
  • 31PolworthSubstituted forAlstonat 90+2'minutes
  • 27CameronSubstituted forWalesat 90+2'minutes
  • 15MurraySubstituted forTaylorat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 5Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 8Alston
  • 9Shaw
  • 10Jones
  • 17Lyons
  • 21McInroy
  • 29Wales

Hibernian

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 12CaddenBooked at 77mins
  • 5PorteousBooked at 66mins
  • 4Hanlon
  • 3CabrajaBooked at 12minsSubstituted forHendersonat 61'minutes
  • 32Campbell
  • 11Newell
  • 6KennehSubstituted forMcKirdyat 61'minutes
  • 16Stevenson
  • 20Melkersen
  • 99Kukharevych

Substitutes

  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 18Henderson
  • 19Mitchell
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 22McKirdy
  • 23Youan
  • 25Fish
  • 33Bushiri
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
6,391

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Hibernian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Hibernian 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Hanlon.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ewan Henderson.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

  6. Post update

    Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Bobby Wales replaces Innes Cameron.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Blair Alston replaces Liam Polworth.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron tries a through ball, but Rory McKenzie is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ewan Henderson with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

  12. Post update

    Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Ash Taylor replaces Fraser Murray.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Porteous.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Chris Stokes replaces Jeriel Dorsett.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mykola Kukharevych.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport