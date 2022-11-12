Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Hibernian 0.
Hibernian's horrendous run of form continued as Danny Armstrong's penalty gave Kilmarnock a vital victory in the Scottish Premiership.
The hosts were handed the chance to win when a Marijan Cabraja foul, initially given as a free-kick, was ruled to have been inside the box after a VAR review.
Armstrong dispatched the penalty which lifts Killie back above Dundee United at the bottom of the table.
Hibs stay eighth with six defeats in their last seven games.
Seven changes to the Kilmarnock starting xi gave a clue as to how Derek McInnes was feeling after his side's 4-0 midweek loss to Dundee United.
Initially, it didn't look like they had worked. Hibs dominated a first half that was desperately lacking in quality, coming closest to a goal when Mykola Kuharevich couldn't quite stretch to get on the end of a Chris Cadden cross.
Just six minutes into the second half, and Hibs' mercy was punished. Cabraja caught Liam Polworth as the Killie winger nipped in front of him. David Dickinson initially gave a free-kick, but VAR Mike Roncone told the referee the challenge happened in the box.
As such, the decision was overturned without Dickinson going to the screen, and Armstrong rolled the ball into the corner from the penalty spot.
Hibs came back into the game but again, their opportunities lacked a clear-cut quality.
Stramashes abounded, with Sam Walker and the Kilmarnock defence scrambling the ball away on more than one occasion but it would not drop to Hibs - consigning them to yet another lost.
Player of the Match - Innes Cameron
Hibs lack cutting edge as Kilmarnock show resolve to bounce back - analysis
They looked fragile and naive on Wednesday night against Dundee United, but Killie's much-changed defence were far more resolute.
Hibs threw almost everything at their hosts in the final throws of the match, but the desperate lunges and blocks ensured all three points.
As for Lee Johnson, the Hibs boss has picked up just three points out of a possible 21.
Third just a few short weeks ago, they are now in eighth. Yet, they are still just three points off third place.
The tight nature of the league this season is doing the Englishman a big favour.
More to follow.
Player of the match
WalesBobby Wales
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameWalesAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number3Player nameDorsettAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number27Player nameCameronAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number8Player nameAlstonAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number6Player nameStokesAverage rating
5.23
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number12Player nameCaddenAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number99Player nameKukharevychAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number22Player nameMcKirdyAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number18Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number20Player nameMelkersenAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number3Player nameCabrajaAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number6Player nameKennehAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
3.11
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-4-3
- 20Walker
- 2Mayo
- 19Wright
- 3DorsettSubstituted forStokesat 81'minutes
- 11Armstrong
- 22Donnelly
- 4PowerBooked at 40mins
- 7McKenzieBooked at 77mins
- 31PolworthSubstituted forAlstonat 90+2'minutes
- 27CameronSubstituted forWalesat 90+2'minutes
- 15MurraySubstituted forTaylorat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 5Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 8Alston
- 9Shaw
- 10Jones
- 17Lyons
- 21McInroy
- 29Wales
Hibernian
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Marshall
- 12CaddenBooked at 77mins
- 5PorteousBooked at 66mins
- 4Hanlon
- 3CabrajaBooked at 12minsSubstituted forHendersonat 61'minutes
- 32Campbell
- 11Newell
- 6KennehSubstituted forMcKirdyat 61'minutes
- 16Stevenson
- 20Melkersen
- 99Kukharevych
Substitutes
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 18Henderson
- 19Mitchell
- 21Dabrowski
- 22McKirdy
- 23Youan
- 25Fish
- 33Bushiri
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 6,391
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Hibernian 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Hanlon.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ewan Henderson.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Post update
Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Bobby Wales replaces Innes Cameron.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Blair Alston replaces Liam Polworth.
Post update
Offside, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron tries a through ball, but Rory McKenzie is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ewan Henderson with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Post update
Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Ash Taylor replaces Fraser Murray.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Porteous.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Chris Stokes replaces Jeriel Dorsett.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mykola Kukharevych.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).