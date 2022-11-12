Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Danny Armstrong tucks away the winning penalty

Hibernian's horrendous run of form continued as Danny Armstrong's penalty gave Kilmarnock a vital victory in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts were handed the chance to win when a Marijan Cabraja foul, initially given as a free-kick, was ruled to have been inside the box after a VAR review.

Armstrong dispatched the penalty which lifts Killie back above Dundee United at the bottom of the table.

Hibs stay eighth with six defeats in their last seven games.

Seven changes to the Kilmarnock starting xi gave a clue as to how Derek McInnes was feeling after his side's 4-0 midweek loss to Dundee United.

Initially, it didn't look like they had worked. Hibs dominated a first half that was desperately lacking in quality, coming closest to a goal when Mykola Kuharevich couldn't quite stretch to get on the end of a Chris Cadden cross.

Just six minutes into the second half, and Hibs' mercy was punished. Cabraja caught Liam Polworth as the Killie winger nipped in front of him. David Dickinson initially gave a free-kick, but VAR Mike Roncone told the referee the challenge happened in the box.

As such, the decision was overturned without Dickinson going to the screen, and Armstrong rolled the ball into the corner from the penalty spot.

Hibs came back into the game but again, their opportunities lacked a clear-cut quality.

Stramashes abounded, with Sam Walker and the Kilmarnock defence scrambling the ball away on more than one occasion but it would not drop to Hibs - consigning them to yet another lost.

Player of the Match - Innes Cameron

He won the battle against Ryan Porteous today, turning the Hibs centre-half into the worst version of himself. Leading the line well.

Hibs lack cutting edge as Kilmarnock show resolve to bounce back - analysis

They looked fragile and naive on Wednesday night against Dundee United, but Killie's much-changed defence were far more resolute.

Hibs threw almost everything at their hosts in the final throws of the match, but the desperate lunges and blocks ensured all three points.

As for Lee Johnson, the Hibs boss has picked up just three points out of a possible 21.

Third just a few short weeks ago, they are now in eighth. Yet, they are still just three points off third place.

The tight nature of the league this season is doing the Englishman a big favour.

Player of the match Wales Bobby Wales with an average of 7.69 Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Kilmarnock

Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian Kilmarnock Avg Squad number 29 Player name Wales Average rating 7.69 Squad number 11 Player name Armstrong Average rating 7.38 Squad number 4 Player name Power Average rating 7.19 Squad number 19 Player name Wright Average rating 7.15 Squad number 3 Player name Dorsett Average rating 7.15 Squad number 20 Player name Walker Average rating 7.03 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 6.97 Squad number 31 Player name Polworth Average rating 6.80 Squad number 2 Player name Mayo Average rating 6.71 Squad number 7 Player name McKenzie Average rating 6.67 Squad number 5 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.46 Squad number 15 Player name Murray Average rating 6.30 Squad number 27 Player name Cameron Average rating 6.13 Squad number 8 Player name Alston Average rating 5.87 Squad number 6 Player name Stokes Average rating 5.23 Hibernian Avg Squad number 1 Player name Marshall Average rating 4.99 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 4.96 Squad number 12 Player name Cadden Average rating 4.92 Squad number 99 Player name Kukharevych Average rating 4.78 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 4.74 Squad number 22 Player name McKirdy Average rating 4.72 Squad number 18 Player name Henderson Average rating 4.66 Squad number 20 Player name Melkersen Average rating 4.64 Squad number 3 Player name Cabraja Average rating 4.63 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 4.57 Squad number 6 Player name Kenneh Average rating 4.53 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 4.50 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 3.11