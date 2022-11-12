Carlisle United v Walsall

CarlisleCarlisle United15:00WalsallWalsall
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|17
|12
|3
|2
|26
|11
|15
|39
|2
|Stevenage
|17
|11
|3
|3
|24
|15
|9
|36
|3
|Northampton
|17
|9
|5
|3
|29
|19
|10
|32
|4
|Barrow
|17
|10
|1
|6
|24
|17
|7
|31
|5
|Bradford
|17
|8
|6
|3
|23
|14
|9
|30
|6
|Swindon
|17
|8
|6
|3
|23
|17
|6
|30
|7
|Carlisle
|17
|7
|7
|3
|26
|19
|7
|28
|8
|Salford
|17
|8
|3
|6
|19
|14
|5
|27
|9
|Mansfield
|17
|8
|3
|6
|26
|23
|3
|27
|10
|Tranmere
|17
|7
|4
|6
|18
|13
|5
|25
|11
|Doncaster
|17
|7
|4
|6
|20
|21
|-1
|25
|12
|Walsall
|17
|6
|5
|6
|21
|16
|5
|23
|13
|Grimsby
|16
|6
|5
|5
|18
|14
|4
|23
|14
|Stockport
|17
|6
|4
|7
|21
|19
|2
|22
|15
|Wimbledon
|17
|6
|4
|7
|22
|24
|-2
|22
|16
|Crewe
|16
|4
|7
|5
|15
|20
|-5
|19
|17
|Sutton United
|17
|5
|4
|8
|16
|23
|-7
|19
|18
|Newport
|17
|4
|4
|9
|15
|20
|-5
|16
|19
|Rochdale
|17
|4
|3
|10
|13
|23
|-10
|15
|20
|Crawley
|16
|3
|5
|8
|18
|28
|-10
|14
|21
|Harrogate
|17
|3
|4
|10
|17
|27
|-10
|13
|22
|Gillingham
|16
|2
|7
|7
|6
|17
|-11
|13
|23
|Hartlepool
|17
|2
|6
|9
|15
|30
|-15
|12
|24
|Colchester
|17
|2
|5
|10
|14
|25
|-11
|11
