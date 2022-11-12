Close menu
League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17132236191741
2Ipswich17114235181737
3Sheff Wed17104333161734
4Peterborough17101632191331
5Portsmouth157622517827
6Bolton168351914527
7Derby167452015525
8Barnsley167361914524
9Charlton175842723423
10Shrewsbury176561719-223
11Port Vale176562024-423
12Exeter176472825322
13Wycombe176472323022
14Lincoln City165741819-122
15Fleetwood174941715221
16Oxford Utd175572020020
17Bristol Rovers175572731-420
18Cambridge1761101829-1119
19Cheltenham165381320-718
20Accrington174581829-1117
21MK Dons1642101522-714
22Morecambe172781327-1413
23Forest Green1734101535-2013
24Burton1733112035-1512
