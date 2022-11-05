Watch: McMenamin double fires Glens to top of the table

Glentoran returned to the top of the Premiership table as a double from the impressive Conor McMenamin helped them to a 3-1 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Gerardo Bruna equalised for the Swifts with an outrageous shot from his own half, but the Glens were too strong in the second half of an exciting game.

Linfield got a vital 3-0 win over bottom side Portadown while Cliftonville let a two-goal lead slip as they drew 2-2 with Glenavon.

Coleraine beat Carrick Rangers 1-0.

The Glens lost their lead at the top of the table when Larne beat Crusaders on Friday night, but Mick McDermott's men continued their impressive run of results with a victory that moves them two points clear at the summit and with a game in hand.

It was an eventful encounter in east Belfast, with Swifts keeper Declan Dunne saving two penalties as well as Argentinian midfielder Bruna scoring what is a contender for goal of the season.

Jay Donnelly opened the scoring nine minutes in after he lashed home the rebound from his penalty, which was originally saved comfortably by Dunne after the spot-kick was awarded when John Scott brought down McMenamin.

The Glens got their second penalty four minutes later when Scott was penalised for a foul on Hrvoje Plum. Once again Dunne saved, this time diving full-length to his left to deny McMenamin.

The away side produced the goal of the day, and possibly the whole season, to level the game when Gerardo Bruna, from inside his own half, realised Aaron McCarey was off his line and found the top left corner.

The visitors had a goal early in the second half ruled out for a foul before Northern Ireland international McMenamin grabbed his first, when he connected with Daniel Purkis' clever pass from the edge of the box to finish with a low drive.

He added his second and ninth of a superb season in the 85th minute with a clever finish when through on goal to secure all three points and leave Dungannon sitting 11th in the table.

Linfield leave it late to beat Ports

Watch: Linfield leave it late to beat Ports

Linfield made it two wins in a row in the league with a 3-0 victory over Portadown at Shamrock Park as Niall Currie's second match back in charge of the Ports again ended in defeat.

It took nearly 70 minutes for the Blues to make the breakthrough, with Joel Cooper driving through the defence and squaring the ball for Sam Roscoe, who bundled home from close range.

Cooper was again the provider for the second goal, this time standing the ball up for Robbie McDaid in the middle of the area, who duly obliged with a powerful header past Jethren Barr in the Portadown goal.

Former Oxford United winger Cooper got the goal his performance deserved with the final kick of the match, cutting in from the right and making his way into the area before rifling the ball into the top corner.

Glenavon grab draw with remarkable comeback

Watch: Glenavon fight back to draw with Cliftonville

Glenavon produced a remarkable late comeback from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Cliftonville.

After dominating the opening exchanges, Cliftonville went in front on 23 minutes Less than a minute after having an effort ruled out for offside, Ronan Hale went one better as he took a lovely first touch to buy a yard of space before lashing a shot beyond Rory Brown from just outside the penalty area.

Glenavon spurned a great chance to level soon afterwards when Conor Scannell's cross was volleyed over by the in-rushing Calum Birney.

The second half struggled to match the tempo of the first but the home side doubled their advantage on 71 minutes when substitute Joe Gormley raced clear of the Glenavon defence to beat Brown.

Glenavon pulled a goal back with seven minutes left when Josh Doyle flicked home Micheal Glynn's cross from the left.

And, remarkably, the Lurgan Blues were level with two minutes left when Glynn's cross from the left was pushed out by Gartside and the ball eventually ricocheted before trickling over the goal-line.

Cliftonville finished the game with 10 men after Odhran Casey was sent off for a challenge on Peter Campbell which sparked a brief melee among players from both teams.

Coleraine too strong for Carrick

Coleraine made it three wins in seven days with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue.

An 82nd-minute volley from just inside the Carrick penalty area by Josh Carson was the difference on an afternoon which saw the visitors maintain their top-six place.

The one-time Ipswich Town man's moment of magic was a rare highlight in a game which saw referee Ian McNabb produce no less than 11 yellow cards - six for the visitors and five for the hosts.

Carrick dominated the first half and thought they had gone ahead when Cameron Stewart headed home an Andrew Mitchell corner, but his effort was ruled out for an earlier infringement in the box.

Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney emptied his bench in the second period and their fortunes did improve with chances for subs Michael McCrudden and Evan McLaughlin.

However, you always felt it would take a moment of magic to win the game and Carson provided it with his first league goal of the season to maintain his side's recent winning run.