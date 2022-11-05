Glentoran returned to the top of the Premiership table as a double from the impressive Conor McMenamin helped them to a 3-1 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Gerardo Bruna equalised for the Swifts with an outrageous shot from his own half, but the Glens were too strong in the second half of an exciting game.

Linfield got a vital 3-0 win over bottom side Portadown while Cliftonville let a two-goal lead slip as they drew 2-2 with Glenavon.

Coleraine beat Carrick Rangers 1-0.

The Glens lost their lead at the top of the table when Larne beat Crusaders on Friday night, but Mick McDermott's men continued their impressive run of results with a victory that moves them two points clear at the summit and with a game in hand.

It was an eventful encounter in east Belfast, with Swifts keeper Declan Dunne saving two penalties as well as Argentinian midfielder Bruna scoring what is a contender for goal of the season.

Jay Donnelly opened the scoring nine minutes in after he lashed home the rebound from his penalty, which was originally saved comfortably by Dunne after the spot-kick was awarded when John Scott brought down McMenamin.

The Glens got their second penalty four minutes later when Scott was penalised for a foul on Hrvoje Plum. Once again Dunne saved, this time diving full-length to his left to deny McMenamin.

The away side produced the goal of the day, and possibly the whole season, to level the game when Gerardo Bruna, from inside his own half, realised Aaron McCarey was off his line and found the top left corner.

Northern Ireland international McMenamin grabbed his first when he connected with Daniel Purkis' clever pass from the edge of the box to finish with a low drive.

He added his second and ninth of a superb season in the 85th with a clever finish when through on goal to secure all three points and leave Dungannon sitting 11th in the table.

