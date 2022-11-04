Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Klopp said he deserved his red card for the way he confronted the assistant referee

The Football Association has appealed against the sanction given to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following his sending off during his side's win over Manchester City last month.

Klopp received a £30,000 fine from an independent regulatory commission but no touchline ban.

He was dismissed after berating a referee's assistant when a foul was not given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

The German later apologised for his reaction in his post-match comments.

Klopp was charged with a breach of FA rule E3, which covers "comments which are improper, which bring the game into disrepute, which are threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting".

The FA confirmed on Friday it was appealing after it reviewed the commission's written reasons.

Klopp's red card was among a series of incidents which prompted a referees' charity to call for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers.

Ref Support UK said such behaviour was being replicated in the grassroots game "and perpetuates the idea that it is OK to do it".

Bans were handed to 380 players and coaches for attacking or threatening referees and match officials in English grassroots football last season.