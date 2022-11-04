Paul Simpson is in his second spell as Carlisle United manager, having returned to the Cumbrians in February

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has condemned the abuse that managers receive from the stands.

Simpson's comments come as the Football Association looks into two incidents of fan misbehaviour related to Carlisle.

As a result, the area immediately behind the dugout at Brunton Park has been closed to spectators.

"There's a small fraction of people who come to football games who think it's acceptable to say the things they are doing. I don't," said Simpson.

He told BBC Radio Cumbria: "I don't know what's going on in our society at the moment, but I've been on the receiving end of this abuse that goes on.

"Last season (Stevenage manager) Steve Evans wanted to fight me going up the tunnel because of things the fans were doing to him. I actually had to step in and have a go at our own fans for what they were doing.

"It was out of order and for me, there is no place for it.

"This sort of thing would not happen in any other walk of our life. I don't understand why people think it's acceptable to do it in a football ground."