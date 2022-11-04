Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Phil Parkinson succeeded Dean Keates as Wrexham manager in July 2021

FA Cup - Wrexham v Oldham Athletic Date: Sunday, 6 November Time: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales FM in North Wales and on BBC Sport website

Manager Phil Parkinson considers high-flying Wrexham's FA Cup game against National League rivals Oldham Athletic as a "welcome distraction."

Wrexham are just a point behind Notts County who are leading the race for the league's one automatic promotion spot.

But Parkinson is also keen for a good FA Cup run to continue their momentum and build on the profile of the club.

"I just think it's a nice break for the league," Parkinson said.

"Obviously the aim was to come into this game with wins at home to take us into the match in good spirits.

"The game will be in front of a big crowd and its live on TV. So it's more of a welcome distraction than a hinderance."

Wrexham go into the encounter against Oldham with a 100 per cent home record from nine league matches at the Racecourse this season.

Following the takeover of the club by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and the success of the "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary series the club has a new found global presence.

But Parkinson said: "I don't think we should be blasé about that, we are a couple of rounds from getting a really big draw which helps and also keeps raising the profile of the club .

"The FA Cup is watched around the country and a lot of people take interest around the world as well. We have a great history in the FA Cup and we are looking to give a good account of ourselves and progress into the next round.

"So we are thinking long and hard about picking the team we feel is capable of doing that."

Forward Jordan Davies has a groin problem and did not feature in the midweek win over Maidenhead but is not considered a doubt for the game.