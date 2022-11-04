Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Gavin Chesterfield has also worked for the Football Association of Wales

Manager Gavin Chesterfield will take charge of Barry Town United for the final time on Saturday after 15 years at the helm.

Chesterfield was appointed Cardiff City academy manager in September.

The 43-year-old remained in charge of Barry to help with the transition to a new manager but his final game with be at home to Trefelin BGC in the Cymru South on Saturday.

"We've known it's been coming for a while now," Chesterfield said.

"When the chairman said could I work a bit of a notice I probably had mixed feelings because it's not usually the done thing in football.

"But I have to say it's probably given me a bit of time to process things myself and tomorrow could be an occasion to enjoy."

When Chesterfield was appointed manager in 2007, the Jenner Park outfit were a pale shadow of the club which had dominated Welsh domestic football the previous decade.

The seven-times Welsh champions had been beset by off the field and ownership issues and had dropped down to the Welsh Football League.

"We found it in a place where it was much under loved if you like and under respected to a certain extent," Chesterfield added.

"Thankfully we look back at the time we spent at the club and with the help of countless others it's now got a huge standing within Welsh football, a massive community footprint and a really exciting future.

"That's something we are really proud of.

"We had a club photo last week and there were 600 odd playing members there and that's the legacy for the club to kick-on and I look forward to seeing how that legacy grows."

Chesterfield led the club to three promotions in four years to return to Wales' top-flight in 2017.

Barry finished third in 2019 and qualified for the Europa League qualifiers for two consecutive seasons, facing Northern Ireland's Cliftonville and NSÍ Runavík of the Faroe Islands.

"When we first started that was obviously the dream," said Chesterfield of the club's European ambitions, having previously represented Wales in the Champions League.

"It was fantastic experience and great for the club both financially and from the exposure. You almost felt that completed a circle if you like."

But last season was to end in disappointment for the club when they were relegated from the Cymru Premier.

"Last year was tough for us and something I hadn't found myself in that position before and a lot of the players hadn't been in that position before," Chesterfield added.

"You try and arrest the slide but ultimately we'd only been used to relative success.

"But I have to say while we are in the league below at the moment, the club is thriving. Crowds are up, player productivity is up and there's a huge buzz around the town."

Barry are currently top of the Cymru South, a point ahead of Llanelli Town who are also previous Welsh champions.

Chesterfield will be looking on from afar as he turns his focus to a new job with Cardiff City, succeeding David Hughes, who is joining Manchester United.

Chesterfield is "excited" about his new role with the Championship club.

"I believe we've got some really good players and some really good staff," Chesterfield said.

"It's a fantastic football club and there's a pathway there at the moment to the first team

"Our primary development aim is to get people through to City's first team and if not hopefully they can make a living out of the game.

"It's been great to see from afar in recent times and my job is to ensure that continues."