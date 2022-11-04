Last updated on .From the section Irish

The referees' strike is due to start on 18 November

The Football Association of Ireland has said it will meet with a group of Dublin referees in a bid to avoid a planned strike going ahead later this month.

The Dublin branch of the Irish Soccer Referees' Society has voted to withdraw its services between between 18 November and 4 December.

The group is not satisfied with recent disciplinary matters involving alleged assaults and attempted assaults on referees.

"The Football Association of Ireland acknowledges and understands the decision taken by the Dublin branch of the Irish Soccer Referees' Society (ISRS) to strike from 18 November," the FAI said in a statement.

"The FAI has recently discussed the specific matters raised by the Dublin branch with the national representative of the ISRS [and] will now meet with the Dublin branch without delay to discuss their issues, in an effort to resolve this matter ahead of the planned strike.

"The Association again reiterates that all referees must be treated with respect and reminds players, coaches, officials and supporters of their responsibilities in this regard."

RTE reported that a game between two Dublin clubs in the Leinster Senior League saw the referee's report claim he had been assaulted by a player, with a headbutt. This offence could carry a 36-month suspension, however the player received a six-game ban after video evidence was deemed to be inconclusive.

The FA revealed in October that bans were given to 380 players and coaches for attacking or threatening referees and match officials in English grassroots football last season.

Football Association disciplinary reports for the 2021-22 season highlight a catalogue of abuse against officials in youth and adult football.

The planned strike by Dublin referees comes soon after a new 'Give Respect, Get Respect' initiative was launched by the GAA calling for more respect for match officials.