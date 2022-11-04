Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Jota was Celtic's biggest summer signing following a successful season on loan

Celtic need to be "aggressive and agile" in the transfer market to become a competitive Champions League team, says boss Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership but endured a chastening experience in the Champions League and are now out of Europe altogether.

"Other clubs our size are very agile," Postecoglou said at the club's AGM.

"Every couple of years they regenerate. We need to push forward aggressively in the next two to three years."

The 5-1 loss to Real Madrid rounded off a group stage that saw Celtic go winless and finish bottom of the group.

They have failed to win in their last 10 Champions League matches and of his regular starters, only Callum McGregor and Joe Hart had played major minutes in Europe's elite competition before this season.

However, Postecoglou believes Celtic can catch up with the Champions League regulars despite usually having significantly lower spending power if they execute a clever transfer strategy.

The Australian has been successful in the market since he joined in 2021, with Portuguese winger Jota, United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi among the biggest recruitment hits.

"My aim is to keep improving. Never stand still. My ambition is to make us a Champions League club," he said.

"Hopefully as our players progress, and as players leave, hopefully we can bring in others and improve. I think bridging the gap between us and the elite in Europe is one we need to keep chipping away at.

"We can make gains by being aggressive and agile in the transfer market.

"I make the football vision clear and try to fit the business model around that. We need to maximise the greatest amount of revenue into the club."