Katie Keane has played for the Republic of Ireland at underage level

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has handed a call-up to 16-year-old goalkeeper Katie Keane for an eight-day training camp in Spain.

The Republic will play Morocco in a friendly on Monday, 14 November in Marbella.

Peamount United midfielder Erin McLaughlin has also been brought into the squad.

Pauw will have a number of players missing through injury while Heather Payne in unavailable.

Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan are the players ruled out by injury.

Shelbourne goalkeeper Keane has already featured for the Republic's Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 teams in this year while Donegal native McLaughlin - who is a former WU19 international - scored six goals in her debut season in the Women's National League.

Glasgow City attacker Emily Whelan returns to the squad along with Wexford Youths midfielder Aoibheann Clancy and Shelbourne defender Jessie Stapleton, who missed the last camp due to captaining the Ireland U19s.

The camp is the first time the squad have been together since the Republic qualified for the World Cup next summer with a 1-0 victory over Scotland in their play-off.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City)