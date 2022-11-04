Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea have won five WSL titles, four FA Cups and two league cups during Hayes' 10 year tenure

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is "getting better day by day" following her hysterectomy in October, says general manager Paul Green.

Hayes, 45, had emergency surgery as part of her battle with endometriosis.

The five-time Women's Super League winner was back at Kings Meadow on Sunday to witness her side's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

"After the international break she'll be in a lot better place in terms of recovery," said Green.

"Emma's doing well. It was great that she was well enough to come to Kings Meadow, she's getting better day by day but there's still no date set in stone for her to return.

"We'll welcome her back as soon as the date's appropriate. She's getting better and that's the main thing."

Chelsea face Manchester United on Sunday with both sides tied on 15 points at the top of the WSL table.

"She'll take a decision on Sunday morning whether she's coming to the game or not," said Green.

Assistant manager Denise Reddy and Green have taken charge in Hayes' absence with the former nominated for the WSL manager of the month award for October.

"The nomination is testament to Denise, myself and what the coaching team have done in Emma's absence. Players have stepped up in this period to achieve points and ensure the team are in a good position when Emma returns," said Green.