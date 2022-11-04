Close menu

Kian Harratt: Bradford City end Huddersfield striker's loan after hare coursing fine

Bradford

Kian Harratt
Kian Harratt scored once in nine appearances for Bradford City in all competitions

Bradford City have terminated the season-long loan deal of Huddersfield striker Kian Harratt after he was fined for hare coursing.

The 20-year-old was fined £830 at Beverley Magistrates' Court on 26 October.

Harratt played nine games for the Bantams in all competitions this season but last featured in a league match on 3 September.

Bradford said in a statementexternal-link they would be "providing no further comment".

