Cardiff City's Rubin Colwill was the surprise name in Rob Page's Euro 2020 squad

Rubin Colwill and Tyler Roberts will both be available for Rob Page's Wales World Cup squad but are in a race to recover from injuries.

Cardiff City's interim manager Mark Hudson confirmed on Friday that Colwill is back in training and hoping to get "some minutes" before Qatar.

Roberts, on loan at Queen's Park Rangers from Leeds United, will not feature before the World Cup according to Hoops boss Michael Beale.

Page names his squad on 9 November.

Forward Roberts suffered a calf injury in QPR's 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City on October 28, but the striker is expected to be fit by the time Wales start their World Cup campaign on November 21.

The 23-year-old already has 20 international caps, the most recent coming as a late substitute in Wales' 2-1 Nations League defeat away to Belgium in September.

Hudson hopes 20-year-old Colwill will travel to a second major tournament with Wales, and says they are focusing on "getting him ramped up" in the upcoming weeks.

"The best thing is he's on the grass and he will be available for that selection," said Hudson.

"The minutes and the selection, that's not down to me, but he will be available for selection and that's all you can ask for really.

"Yes, it's taken longer than we expected. We've been frustrated and Rubin, too, but he looked bright to be back on the grass. He looked like Rubin."

Roberts and Colwill's situations mirror that of key midfielder Joe Allen, who Swansea boss Russell Martin has confirmed will not play before the World Cup.

Page will name his 26-man squad to take to Qatar on Wednesday, 9 November, the same day as Wales' first opponents, the United States of America.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad the following day, with England drawn in Group B alongside Wales, USA and Iran.