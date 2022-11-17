Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales are playing in the World Cup finals for only the second time in the nation's history.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are both gracing the game's biggest stage in Qatar, just as John Charles and Cliff Jones did in Sweden in 1958.

Other Wales greats, including Billy Meredith, Ian Rush and Ryan Giggs, never had the opportunity to show off their skills at a World Cup tournament.

But who deserves to be acclaimed as Wales' greatest male footballer?

A trophy-winning winger with Manchester United in the early 20th century, Meredith was a footballing pioneer.

Jones' goals helped Wales to the 1958 World Cup and Tottenham to the double three years later.

Charles - known as the Gentle Giant - starred as a centre-back and centre-forward for Leeds and Juventus.

Rush also moved to Turin after establishing himself as a Liverpool goalscoring legend and claiming a sackful of European and domestic trophies.

Giggs won more Premier League medals than any other player with Manchester United.

A serial cup-winner with Arsenal, Ramsey also played for Juve and developed a habit of scoring crucial goals for Wales.

Bale is Wales' all-time leading scorer and his packed trophy cabinet includes no fewer than five Champions League medals.

So which of those seven do you think was the greatest Welsh men's footballer of them all? You have until 0500 GMT on 28 November to cast your vote.

