Sydney United 58 became the first non-A-League team to reach the final of the Australia Cup

Sydney United 58 have been fined A$15,000 (£8,500) by Football Australia (FA) after some of their fans displayed Nazi symbols and salutes at last month's Australia Cup final.

It also issued several suspended sanctions which include further fines, a points deduction and suspension from the Australia Cup.

The sanctions will be triggered if the club fails to meet specific conditions.

FA chief James Johnson said the fans' actions had caused "deep hurt".

"Football Australia has run a thorough and considered process involving listening to several different viewpoints and lived experiences," Johnson said.

"What has strongly resonated is the deep hurt and impact of the actions that do not represent the values and expectations of our game or protect our community."

The FA had previously issued a lifetime ban to a spectator for making "a fascist salute or similar gesture" during the final, where semi-professional side Sydney United 58 lost 2-0 to Macarthur FC at the Western Sydney Stadium.

The first non A-League side to reach the final, Sydney United 58 were previously known as Sydney Croatia.

Johnson said the actions of certain groups of supporters were "disrespectful and deeply offensive" to indigenous Australian and Jewish communities.

There was chanting and booing during an indigenous welcoming ceremony prior to kick-off.

"As a result, we have acted decisively in a manner which reflects our desire to strike this behaviour out of Australian football," added Johnson.

"The sanctions imposed on Sydney United 58 FC reflect the seriousness with which we have viewed this situation and we believe sends a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."

In order to avoid triggering the suspended sanctions, Sydney United will need to engage in volunteer work with indigenous and Jewish communities and the club's board, players, staff, volunteers and fan group leaders will need to complete compulsory training to counter "racism, discrimination, anti-Semitic and other faith-based hatred".

They will also have to complete cultural competency training and implement cultural initiatives within the club.

Former Australia international and National Indigenous Advisory Group (NIAG) co-chair Jade North said he was "heartened" by the measures taken.

Darren Bark, chief of New South Wales' Jewish Board of Deputies, said the displays at the Australia Cup final "were some of the ugliest scenes we have seen by spectators at a football game in our country".

"The response by Football Australia to these deplorable incidents is to be commended. We hope the sanctions issued to Sydney United will act as a warning to other clubs that racist behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated," he added.