Hamilton Academical v Ayr United

Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fulton
- 24Lawson
- 2Doyle
- 4O'Reilly
- 3Shiels
- 18Mimnaugh
- 8Martin
- 19Winter
- 9Ryan
- 10Zanatta
- 17Tiehi
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 11Smith
- 16Virtanen
- 22Brown
- 25Owens
- 31Smith
- 41One
- 44Latona
- 46Morgan
Ayr
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Albinson
- 17McAllister
- 15Kirk
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 8Dempsey
- 6MurdochBooked at 10mins
- 31Smith
- 14Mullin
- 9Akinyemi
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
Substitutes
- 1McAdams
- 10O'Connor
- 18Young
- 22McKenzie
- 23Ashford
- 25Ecrepont
- 26Bilham
- 29Bangala
- 30Bryden
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ryan Fulton.
Attempt saved. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andy Winter.
Attempt missed. Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Charlie Albinson.
Attempt saved. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.
Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nick McAllister (Ayr United).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alex Kirk.
Attempt saved. Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alex Kirk.
Attempt blocked. Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).