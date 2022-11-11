Close menu
Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical0AyrAyr United1

Hamilton Academical v Ayr United

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 24Lawson
  • 2Doyle
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 3Shiels
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 8Martin
  • 19Winter
  • 9Ryan
  • 10Zanatta
  • 17Tiehi

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 11Smith
  • 16Virtanen
  • 22Brown
  • 25Owens
  • 31Smith
  • 41One
  • 44Latona
  • 46Morgan

Ayr

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Albinson
  • 17McAllister
  • 15Kirk
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 8Dempsey
  • 6MurdochBooked at 10mins
  • 31Smith
  • 14Mullin
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 10O'Connor
  • 18Young
  • 22McKenzie
  • 23Ashford
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 26Bilham
  • 29Bangala
  • 30Bryden
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away5

Live Text

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson.

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson.

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ryan Fulton.

    Attempt saved. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    Attempt saved. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andy Winter.

    Attempt missed. Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from very close range is too high.

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Charlie Albinson.

    Attempt saved. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

    Attempt missed. Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.

    Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Nick McAllister (Ayr United).

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alex Kirk.

    Attempt saved. Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alex Kirk.

    Attempt blocked. Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

