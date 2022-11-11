Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City20:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 28Sanderson
  • 5Trusty
  • 7Bacuna
  • 27Bellingham
  • 31Bielik
  • 6Mejbri
  • 23Longelo
  • 8Deeney
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 18Chong
  • 19James
  • 35Hall

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 26Wright
  • 6Batth
  • 2Huggins
  • 4Evans
  • 24Neil
  • 16Diallo
  • 21Pritchard
  • 20Clarke
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 8Embleton
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 27Matete
  • 41Johnson
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 11th November 2022

  • BirminghamBirmingham City20:00SunderlandSunderland

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd20105534191535
4Norwich209562821732
5Watford209562822632
6QPR209472622431
7Preston208751616031
8Swansea208662728-130
9Luton207852221129
10Birmingham207762218428
11Millwall198472220228
12Coventry187561918126
13Reading2082102129-826
14Rotherham206772425-125
15Stoke207492225-325
16Middlesbrough206682725224
17Sunderland196672422224
18Cardiff2073101724-724
19Hull2073102437-1324
20Bristol City206592729-223
21Blackpool2064102331-822
22West Brom194872224-220
23Wigan2055101930-1120
24Huddersfield1953111926-718
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport