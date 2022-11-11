Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City0SunderlandSunderland0

Birmingham City v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 28Sanderson
  • 5Trusty
  • 7Bacuna
  • 27Bellingham
  • 31Bielik
  • 6Mejbri
  • 23Longelo
  • 8Deeney
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 18Chong
  • 19James
  • 35Hall

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 26Wright
  • 6Batth
  • 2Huggins
  • 4Evans
  • 24Neil
  • 16Diallo
  • 21Pritchard
  • 20Clarke
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 8Embleton
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 27Matete
  • 41Johnson
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Daniel Neil (Sunderland).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Dion Sanderson following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Bailey Wright.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Niall Huggins.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).

  12. Post update

    Ellis Simms (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Neil.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd20105534191535
4Norwich209562821732
5Watford209562822632
6QPR209472622431
7Preston208751616031
8Swansea208662728-130
9Birmingham217862218429
10Luton207852221129
11Millwall198472220228
12Coventry187561918126
13Reading2082102129-826
14Sunderland206772422225
15Rotherham206772425-125
16Stoke207492225-325
17Middlesbrough206682725224
18Cardiff2073101724-724
19Hull2073102437-1324
20Bristol City206592729-223
21Blackpool2064102331-822
22West Brom194872224-220
23Wigan2055101930-1120
24Huddersfield1953111926-718
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport