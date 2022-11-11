Birmingham City v Sunderland

Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ruddy
- 2Colin
- 28Sanderson
- 5Trusty
- 7Bacuna
- 27Bellingham
- 31Bielik
- 6Mejbri
- 23Longelo
- 8Deeney
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 3Friend
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Graham
- 18Chong
- 19James
- 35Hall
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 26Wright
- 6Batth
- 2Huggins
- 4Evans
- 24Neil
- 16Diallo
- 21Pritchard
- 20Clarke
- 9Simms
Substitutes
- 8Embleton
- 10Roberts
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 19Bennette
- 27Matete
- 41Johnson
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).
Post update
Hand ball by Daniel Neil (Sunderland).
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Dion Sanderson following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Niall Huggins.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).
Post update
Ellis Simms (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Neil.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.