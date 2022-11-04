Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Celtic v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Cameron Carter-Vickers will return to the Celtic squad after missing Wednesday's Champions League defeat by Real Madrid with a minor injury. Captain Callum McGregor is the champions' only absentee.

Dundee United striker Tony Watt is free to face his former club despite being sent off against Motherwell last weekend. United overturned the VAR-assisted red card on appeal. Another former Celtic player, Charlie Mulgrew, is still missing because of a thigh strain.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their past 17 meetings with Dundee United in all competitions and United are without a win in their past 47 away games at Celtic.

Ross County v St Mirren

Ross County will again be missing Ross Callachan while Ben Paton, Ben Purrington, Connor Randall and Alex Samuel are also expected to remain on the sidelines.

St Mirren defender Richard Tait is to see a specialist regarding a groin strain and will not be available. Defenders Declan Gallagher and Scott Tanser will be assessed but are unlikely to feature. Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is back in training and should be available after the World Cup.

Did you know? After winning their last home league match against St Mirren 1-0 in March of last season, Ross County are aiming to win back-to-back home games against the Buddies in the top flight for just a second time.

St Johnstone v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy is fit to face former club Rangers following a knee injury while Callum Booth has returned to full training following an Achilles injury. Chris Kane, Murray Davidson and Cammy MacPherson remain out.

John Lundstram returns from suspension for Rangers and fellow midfielder Glen Kamara is available again after returning to the squad in midweek. Defender Ben Davies will be assessed. Connor Goldson, Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz remain out.

Did you know? St Johnstone have only won one of their past 27 top-flight league games against Rangers, who are unbeaten in their past 15 away games at St Johnstone in the Premiership.

Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell (15:00)

Robert Snodgrass returns to the Hearts squad after being ineligible for the midweek Europa Conference League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir. Craig Halkett, Peter Haring and Kye Rowles could return, Stephen Humphrys will be assessed but Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Stephen Kingsley and Gary Mackay-Steven remain out.

Louis Moult could feature from the bench for Motherwell but Joe Efford remains out while fellow attacker Rolando Aarons has had his loan spell terminated because of a hamstring injury. Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Did you know? Hearts have alternated between victory (three times) and defeat (twice) in their past five league meetings with Motherwell, who have won just one of their past 10 Scottish Premiership away games at Hearts.

