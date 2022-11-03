Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Luis Sinisterra was first capped for Colombia in 2019

Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup with a foot injury, says manager Jesse Marsch.

The Colombia international sustained the injury during Leeds' 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in October.

The 23-year-old missed his side's Premier League win over Liverpool on Saturday because of the problem.

"Sinisterra has a foot injury that turns out to be more than what we thought it was," Marsch said.

"He wasn't making the progress we expected so we did a scan. He is probably out until after the World Cup break."

Marsch, whose side face Bournemouth on Saturday, said his player had damaged a ligament in his foot and doctors had been hopeful it had not ruptured.

The World Cup starts on 20 November and will run until 18 December.

Sinisterra joined Leeds in the summer transfer window from Feyenoord for a reported £21m.