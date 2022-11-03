Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Neeskens Kebano (right) has provided four assists in his 12 Premier League appearances this season

Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces "several months out" after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training.

The 30-year-old DR Congo midfielder has played a key role in Fulham's free-scoring start to the season, playing in 12 of their 13 Premier League games.

He is due to see a specialist to assess the full extent of the injury, the club confirmed.

Fulham, who are seventh, are at Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

"Everyone at Fulham will be supporting Neeskens throughout his rehabilitation process," Fulham said.

"He will now undergo specialist consultation and will be out of action for several months. We all wish him a speedy and successful recovery."

Kebano started Fulham's last match, a 0-0 draw at home to Everton. It was the first time Marco Silva's team had failed to score at Craven Cottage this season in seven Premier League games.

Last season's Championship winners have one of the most potent forward lines in the division, led by in-form Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored nine of their 22 goals.