Genero Adran Premier results
From the section Welsh
Sunday, 6 November
Barry Town United2-3 The New Saints
Cardiff Met 1-1 Swansea City
Aberystwyth Town 4-1 Abergavenny
Pontypridd United v Cardiff City
