Chris Brunt captained West Brom to promotion to the Premier League in his final game for the club in July 2020

West Brom have appointed club legend Chris Brunt as their loans manager.

The 37-year-old former Northern Ireland international made 421 appearances for the Baggies between 2007 and 2020.

He retired from playing in May 2021 after a short stint at Bristol City.

Brunt took up a role in the club's academy last year and Albion say his new position will see him "work alongside first-team, recruitment and academy staff to nurture young players during spells away from The Hawthorns".

"I'm delighted to take on a role that will help to continue the development of the young players I have been working alongside over the last 18 months," Brunt told the club website. external-link

"I hope to pass on my experiences from my time as a professional, in addition to my youth career at Middlesbrough."