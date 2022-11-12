Last updated on .From the section Wales

A first World Cup in 58 years is the latest success for Wales' famous five but how do the 'Golden Generation' compare?

The Wales U21 side of the early 21st century produced some outstanding talents and they have all gone on to enjoy long and successful careers.

Now the elder statesmen of the national set-up, Qatar 2022 will see them on the biggest stage for the first time.

But do you know how they rank against each other - find out in our quiz.