Beth Mead named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2022

England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2022.

Mead helped the Lionesses to Euros glory in the summer, winning the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament award.

The 27-year-old was also runner-up in the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

"I don't think I've quite processed it yet. It's a huge honour for me," Mead told BBC Sport.

"I've just been enjoying my football this season and for me, these are nice trophies to get hold of, but again, I continue to keep saying it and it's becoming a cliche now, but I wouldn't have got these without my team-mates throughout the season at Arsenal, throughout the season for the international team."

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr came second and Barcelona forward Alexia Putellas - the Ballon d'Or winner - was third.

The other nominees on the five-player shortlist for the BBC World Service award were Germany's Alexandra Popp and France and Lyon captain Wendie Renard.

Fans voted on the BBC Sport website after a shortlist was selected by a large panel of experts involved in the game from all around the world, including coaches, players, administrators and journalists.

Mead, who has scored 29 goals in 49 games for England, was presented with the award by the Lionesses' record scorer Ellen White, who told BBC Sport: "I think she can go on to score so many goals for England, the sky is the limit for her.

"What she's achieved in her career so far, and her development, the way that she's so focused on her performance, and what she's doing at Arsenal, I think it's incredible and it bodes well for the England team."

Mead scored 11 goals for Arsenal in the Women's Super League last season, the third highest in the league, as well as providing the joint-highest number of assists with eight.

The forward took that form into the Euros with England, where she was named player of the tournament after helping the Lionesses to win their first ever major trophy - and the first major title for the men's or women's team since 1966.

She scored six goals, joint top scorer with Germany's Popp, but enough to award her the Golden Boot on account of her four assists.

"Playing in your own country in those types of competitions, it's what you dream of, so to come away and win it was incredible and I think a feeling that will live with us for our lifetimes," said Mead.

Mead's remarkable form has continued this season for her club, with Arsenal currently top of the WSL after winning all six matches, while she was also the star of the show in October's 5-1 demolition of Champions League holders Lyon.

England captain and Arsenal team-mate Leah Williamson said it had been a "pleasure" to play alongside Mead for club and country.

"I've looked up to Beth. What you see is what you get with her she's had a great year and I'm glad she's got the recognition because these are the moments we play for," said Williamson.

"When a forward's on fire, like she was during that tournament, it's a good feeling for the team, because you know that as long as you play well enough the time will come or the moment will come. She's been a force of nature for England over the last 12 months."