British rapper Stormzy is heading a programme looking to "affect change" by "addressing the lack of diversity off the pitch in football".

A report published last month showed 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are black, but only 4.4% of managers.

New research shows people who identify as black or mixed black heritage hold 6.7% of football's senior roles.

"We hope to inspire real change within this field," said Stormzy.

The research, commissioned by Adidas with Fare Network, also said 52% of black women surveyed said they wanted a role in football but 40% did not think they would get one because of their gender.

Stormzy and Adidas, along with 11 partners including Manchester United, Fulham and Sky, will create a careers programme called Merky FC that will provide placements in a variety of areas.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira told BBC Sport in October that "doors are not open" for black managers in the UK.

Stormzy said the initiative was "part of my wider commitment to support racial equality in the UK".

In 2020, he pledged £10m to UK organisations, charities and movements over 10 years to tackle racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment.

Analysis

Nesta McGregor BBC Sport

For those who have closely followed Stormzy's career, the launch of Merky FC will come as little surprise. The rapper has continuously used his music and profile to try to influence changes in society, whether that be calling out politicians or campaigning for families that the rapper feels have been let down by the judicial system.

Stormzy has also put his money where his mouth is by using his considerable wealth to support his words.

When he felt black authors weren't being given the same opportunities by publishing companies, he started his own.

When he felt there was a lack of black students attending the so-called elite universities, he started a scholarship scheme.

So it seems a natural next step that, shortly after a report suggested black people are disproportionately represented in several areas of sport, he has made it his goal to change that.

The fact that he has brands on board such as Adidas, Manchester United and Fulham shows his pulling power but also how seriously he's taking this. After all, his reputation and his own brand are at stake - a company he's built from the ground up.

Stormzy is a firm believer in the mantra of 'if you can see it, you can be it'. In short, representation is key.

Young black children see footballers on the pitch, therefore they know a career as a professional footballer is possible.

But what about those kids wanting to be agents, directors of footballers, scouts, physios, commentators, brand managers etc? Stormzy hopes that by creating this programme more black faces will be visible in areas that they currently are not.

When it comes to role models, if it doesn't already exist, someone has to be the first.

There's no doubt the task he has committed to is a daunting, and it's likely to take years if not decades to judge how successful the initiative has been.