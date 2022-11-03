Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright last played for Australia in their World Cup qualifying play-off success over Peru

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright says he is doing everything possible to be ready for the World Cup with Australia.

Wright had been out of the Black Cats team and was doing extra training to be in peak condition when he did get a chance.

"I have been doing extra running, extra work, training with the under-23s and playing under-21 games," he said.

The defender, 30, made his 100th Black Cats appearance in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

The 1-1 draw at Luton Town last Saturday was the first time Wright had started a Championship game this season.

He said he hopes that he has got back in the Sunderland team just in time to earn a place in the Socceroos' squad for Qatar.

"I have definitely put the work in and got the reward of being back in the team," he told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"Playing definitely enhances your chances to get national team selection.

"But my mindset was, playing or not playing, to be as ready as I am. Hopefully that will do me the world of good in the coming weeks."