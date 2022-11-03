Of Burnley's matchday squad against Rotherham, Ian Maatsen (right) was one of 10 new players at the club this season

Burnley defender Ian Maatsen has praised the Championship leaders' belief after they beat Rotherham United with a 100th-minute winner.

They came from 2-1 down to beat the 10-man Millers 3-2 with two stoppage-time goals and extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

It was a fourth successive win for the Clarets, who trailed in three of them.

"You can tell how much we believe in this team and in our qualities," Maatsen, 20, told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We just have to keep going, keep the spirit going, celebrate this game and focus on the big games to come."

Burnley twice trailed against Rotherham, with Manuel Benson equalising for a second time in the 91st minute before Brentford loanee Halil Dervisoglu grabbed the winner in the 10th minute of added time.

They had beaten Reading with an injury-time winner on Saturday after trailing 1-0 and had come from two goals down to win 4-2 at Sunderland the week before.

The Clarets are now unbeaten in 16 league matches since losing at Watford in August - the only defeat this season for Vincent Kompany's team. In comparison, no other Championship side has lost fewer than four.

However, ahead of the World Cup break, Burnley face the two teams immediately below them in the table, with a trip to third-placed Sheffield United on Saturday and then the East Lancashire derby at home to Blackburn Rovers on 13 November.

"It's another good challenge," said Chelsea loanee Maatsen on facing the Blades. "But it's all about us this season and how we want to play.

"Other teams have to prepare for us. But if we keep going like this, I'm not worried."