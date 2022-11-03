Savour it while you can - there are only three more rounds of fixtures left in the Scottish Premiership before the World Cup shutdown.

How much drama and controversy can be crammed in before then? Plenty, judging by the early reception of VAR's introduction.

Never mind the tech, here's what's in store on the pitch...

Game of the weekend: St Johnstone v Rangers

Only domestic success can rescue Rangers' season now - and quell unrest over manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst - after Champions League humiliation.

Bombing out with the worst ever record in the group stage wasn't quite the history-making exploits Rangers had in mind when they made it back to the big time after a 12-year absence.

Will that millstone hang heavy as Rangers seek respite in the Premiership? We'll begin to find out on Sunday when Van Bronckhorst takes his team to Perth for a high-noon showdown.

Rangers turned in arguably their best performance of the season last weekend with a 4-1 shellacking of Aberdeen - the fifth time in 10 league games they have netted four - and they are two points better off than they were at the same stage last term.

However, back then they were sitting pretty at the top of the table and four points ahead of Celtic - this time they are four adrift and spluttering along in fits and starts.

Victory at St Johnstone is no gimme, despite Rangers having gone unbeaten there since 2010, a 15-game stretch.

Callum Davidson's men have strung together back-to-back wins and three in a row would match a feat last achieved almost four years ago. The carrot of doing it with a long-awaited home victory over Rangers adds extra incentive.

The Perth men have shown themselves capable of raising their game against Old Firm opposition - they gave Celtic an almighty fright before succumbing to a 95th-minute winner at McDiarmid Park last month. Another fascinating contest awaits.

Player to watch: Ryan Porteous (Hibs)

We're only just into November but pantomime season comes early to Aberdeen on Friday night where the glare of the spotlight will settle on the perceived villain of the piece, Ryan Porteous.

The Hibs defender - a wind-up merchant extraordinaire - was accused of "blatant cheating" by Dons boss Jim Goodwin after winning a dubious penalty as Liam Scales was sent off in the sides' previous meeting.

Hibs won that stormy encounter 3-1 and Goodwin is serving a suspension for his comments. It's fair to surmise that Aberdeen, backed by a baying crowd, are now out for revenge.

Porteous - sent off on his last visit to Pittodrie in March - will lap up the pelters and look to help the third-placed Hibees widen the gap on the Dons to four points.

The 23-year-old remains locked in talks over a new deal at Easter Road and another impressive showing from the gallus Scotland international will do his burgeoning prospects no harm.

Manager spotlight: Van Bronckhorst & Neilson

'We've not struck gold, we won't spend millions'

We've already touched upon it, but Van Bronckhorst could really be doing with not just a win, but a convincing performance this weekend to pour cold water on any doubts over him and his team coming from the Ibrox support.

An accomplished performance helped them breeze by Aberdeen last Saturday in the Premiership, only for Ajax to cruise to a win midweek.

Without Europe in the way, Rangers have shown on the domestic front that they can be consistent. Apart from last month's draw at home to Livingston, Van Bronckhorst's team have found a way to get results. That's a must until the January transfer window creaks/slams/flies open.

Robbie Neilson is another manager returning to domestic duty after being on a European frontier. Last season's third-placed side Hearts threatened to roar out the blocks in the opening weeks of the season, but injuries and a congested fixture card haven't done Neilson any favours.

The Gorgie club have won just four of their past 14 matches in all competitions, with their victory at Ross County last weekend their first in the league since 18 September.

On that day they defeated Motherwell at Fir Park, and it's the Steelmen who stand in their way on Sunday. They are only three points off third, but could also finish the weekend two points off 10th.