Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
Man UtdManchester United4Aston VillaAston Villa2

Carabao Cup: Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa: Hosts earn win after frantic second half

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments549

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes' deflected strike put Manchester United ahead for the first time in the game

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned Alejandro Garnacho he needs to make sure his attitude and lifestyle are right if he wants to make a sustained impact at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old substitute produced an outstanding half-hour cameo to help United beat Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and book a home fourth-round tie with Burnley next month.

Villa led twice through Ollie Watkins and a Diogo Dalot own goal in a thrilling second half that followed a desperate first.

But they had no answer to Garnacho's direct running as the Argentina wide-man became the youngest United player to claim two assists in a game as he created goals for Bruno Fernandes and then Scott McTominay, with a brilliant long pass into the heart of the visitors' box.

That positive contribution is in stark contrast to his experience on United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, when he was prevented from playing in matches as a disciplinary measure after twice turning up late for team meetings.

And, while Ten Hag praised Garnacho for his performance against Villa, the Dutchman's words came with a clear warning.

"It depends on his approach, on his attitude," said Ten Hag. "If he keeps his attitude and wants to improve every day and when he is doing the right things in his lifestyle, it is possible.

"You can see he has capabilities and can contribute to attacking football. Also he has something, he can break open a compact defending line.

"All teams that want to attack, that want to play in opponents' half, they need players like that. He can outplay them and also in the final decisions he can do the right things."

Garnacho the star on frantic night at Old Trafford

Garnacho
Alejandro Garnacho replaced Anthony Martial with 28 minutes to go

The difference between the first half and the second could not have been more pronounced.

While the highlights of a tepid opening period were a needless yellow card for a clumsy tackle by Harry Maguire on Ollie Watkins and two speculative set-pieces by Douglas Luiz and Fernandes, the action after the break was electric.

It took Villa just three minutes to take the lead as Watkins finished superbly past Martin Dubravka after being sent clear by Jacob Ramsey.

The smoke from a flare set off in celebration of Villa's opener had not even begun to clear by the time Fernandes crossed for Anthony Martial to equalise a minute later.

When Dalot turned Leon Bailey's header into his own net, new Villa boss Unai Emery must have thought he was going to start his reign with successive victories.

He reckoned without Garnacho. The youngster was involved in the equaliser as Ashley Young stretched to prevent him getting to the ball and inadvertently set up Rashford, who steadied himself before applying a fine finish.

The best was yet to come, though.

It seems such a daunting comparison, but those who were there when Cristiano Ronaldo took Bolton apart on the same wing, in the same area of the field 19 years ago, could not escape the feeling they were watching something similar again.

That the pair should now be team-mates seems bizarre.

But, as Ronaldo's influence is without question beginning to wane, Garnacho's career is all in front of him.

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Dúbravka
  • 20Dalot
  • 5MaguireBooked at 43mins
  • 2LindelöfSubstituted forMartínezat 87'minutes
  • 12Malacia
  • 39McTominayBooked at 40mins
  • 17FredSubstituted forEriksenat 62'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 52mins
  • 34van de BeekSubstituted forElangaat 62'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forCasemiroat 82'minutes
  • 9MartialSubstituted forGarnachoat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 6Martínez
  • 14Eriksen
  • 18Casemiro
  • 23Shaw
  • 28Pellistri
  • 36Elanga
  • 47Shoretire
  • 49Garnacho

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Olsen
  • 18YoungBooked at 54minsSubstituted forCashat 74'minutes
  • 4KonsaSubstituted forMingsat 59'minutes
  • 16Chambers
  • 17AugustinssonSubstituted forDigneat 80'minutes
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forBaileyat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 52mins
  • 44Kamara
  • 7McGinn
  • 9IngsSubstituted forBuendíaat 59'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 5Mings
  • 8Sanson
  • 10Buendía
  • 19Nakamba
  • 27Digne
  • 31Bailey
  • 35Archer
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
72,512

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 4, Aston Villa 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 4, Aston Villa 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  5. Post update

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

  7. Booking

    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 4, Aston Villa 2. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Garnacho with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).

  16. Post update

    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Lisandro Martínez replaces Victor Lindelöf.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

550 comments

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 22:00 10 Nov

    Wow! Who would have thought that such a stale first half would be followed by such a thrilling second half. Well done to both teams.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, at 22:15 10 Nov

      Pandemania replied:
      Not me but in old trafford as soon as Mings came on he made the difference for United 😃

  • Comment posted by Superstar, at 22:04 10 Nov

    Garnacho energized Man U and proved while Eric Ten Hag should be giving youthful academy players more opportunities. Garnacho introduced speed, intensity, creativity, inspiration and urgency.

    • Reply posted by McCreery, at 22:25 10 Nov

      McCreery replied:
      Rashford too, looks fantastic. That nutmeg in the box was filthy. Rashford and Garnacho destroyed them down that side. McFred should not play together. DeBeek and Maguire should be on the transfer list.

  • Comment posted by 5playersfrommcrwinpl, at 22:05 10 Nov

    Maguire is useless , if he plays again for utd or england it's a disgrace . Hope he is mascot for England or ball boy . Gareth you are off your head mate .

    • Reply posted by RR, at 22:05 10 Nov

      RR replied:
      At least he didn't pick Mings

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, at 22:02 10 Nov

    For an hour we were treated to a glimpse of last seasons horror show me. Maguire and Lindelof at the back, McFred in the middle. Finally dug out by some quality elsewhere. Van De Beek ......utterly useless. Get rid. Garnacho is the future. Class act.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, at 22:16 10 Nov

      Pandemania replied:
      Garnacho the little Messi wat wizardry i see

  • Comment posted by macca, at 22:01 10 Nov

    Garnacho what a ball take a bow young man.

    • Reply posted by Paul M, at 23:34 10 Nov

      Paul M replied:
      People who 👎 that ☝️have gone wrong.

  • Comment posted by lawman, at 22:00 10 Nov

    A tale of two halves.
    Alejandro Garnacho was quite simply awesome when he came on. What a prospect!
    Maguire and Lindelöf are still as much use as a lolly pop van in Hell. It just doesn't work.
    Still. A entertaining 2nd half.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:05 10 Nov

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      It was the worst half of football, it was the best half of football.....

  • Comment posted by LG, at 22:01 10 Nov

    Garnacho looks like Utds best winger

    • Reply posted by get-in-there, at 22:06 10 Nov

      get-in-there replied:
      He is and makes the £80 flop Sancho look like a cart horse.

  • Comment posted by MReed, at 22:05 10 Nov

    Is it just me or do Manchester United and Villa always meet in the cups

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, at 22:36 10 Nov

      Des Wigwam replied:
      It happens quite alot

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, at 22:07 10 Nov

    i bet chris sutton is gutted

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, at 22:41 10 Nov

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      I'd imagine he is everytime he looks in a mirror and remembers who he is tbf

  • Comment posted by Enjoying This, at 22:02 10 Nov

    Game of two halves, Brilliant 2nd half , well done UNITED , great result

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:40 10 Nov

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Burnley will not be an easy game, Man Utd will need to put some effort in.

  • Comment posted by Superstar, at 22:01 10 Nov

    Garnacho re-energized Man U. Garnacho proved why Eric Ten Hag should be giving youthful academy players more opportunities.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, at 22:15 10 Nov

      RichardRichard replied:
      Garnacho introduced speed, intensity, creativity, inspiration and urgency.

  • Comment posted by asp7, at 22:06 10 Nov

    Garnacho a special talent

    • Reply posted by JPR, at 22:09 10 Nov

      JPR replied:
      Yawn. How many times have we heard that about a young manu player before?

  • Comment posted by LostIsLove, at 22:21 10 Nov

    Credit to Old Trafford for applauding Ashley Young off the pitch. Great performance for a good honest pro at 37.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:00 10 Nov

    What a crappy first half for the viewing audience. The second half more than made up for it in a big way.

  • Comment posted by marble, at 22:07 10 Nov

    That Garnacho lad looks like he may be able to inject some well needed quality into this Man Utd team.

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, at 22:14 10 Nov

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Yes Sancho should take note

  • Comment posted by tezla, at 22:08 10 Nov

    Mings comes on and Villa concede 3

    That’s why he’s not going to Qatar

  • Comment posted by Garland - Horvat - Podkolzin, at 22:02 10 Nov

    Excellent 2nd half, these were the games we'd have lost last season. Erik showing the difference he's making.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 21:59 10 Nov

    What an explosive start to the 2nd half, pity hardly anyone saw the first two goals as they were all still snoozing from the 1st half.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 21:58 10 Nov

    First half – sheer torture for the viewers
    Second half – a six goal thriller between Utd and Villa

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, at 22:36 10 Nov

      Sport Report replied:
      The thriller against the Villa

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, at 22:19 10 Nov

    Not a Man Utd fan but this lad Garnacho is a serious talent. That pass for United's fourth goal was beautiful.

    • Reply posted by Donalds, at 23:19 10 Nov

      Donalds replied:
      you had better join the winning wagon

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 10th November 2022

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport