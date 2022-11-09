Aston Villa beat Manchester United 3-1 at Villa Park in Unai Emery's first game in charge of Villa on Sunday

Manchester United v Aston Villa (Carabao Cup third round) Date: Thursday, 10 November. Time: 20:00 BST. Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Forward Anthony Martial is set to feature for Manchester United in their home Carabao Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa on Thursday.

Martial played the last 24 minutes on Sunday as Villa beat United 3-1 in the Premier League after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Forwards Jadon Sancho and Antony are fitness doubts.

Villa are without midfielders Leander Dendoncker and defender Jan Bednarek, who are both cup-tied.

"We want to play a strong team and we have only one aim: we have to win and we want to go to the next round," said United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking at a fans' question and answer session.

"Anthony Martial, for the last 20 minutes, was back at Villa so we are happy with that. He will be in the squad, he will have minutes, definitely if he has recovered.

"On the rest, Jadon Sancho we have to wait, Antony we have to wait on final training.

"We were not happy with our performance at Villa Park on Sunday. We made it quite clear in our analysis: it's not acceptable, it's never acceptable. We have to deliver every game and that is the culture that has to be here.

"We want a reaction and to get back to what I've seen over the last couple of months. A change in attitude, a better winning attitude and we have to bring that on the pitch."

Sunday's win for Villa came in Unai Emery's first game in charge following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

"We are going to be playing away, so that is our first challenge - to be having the same performance as we did at home," said Emery.

"It is going to be different, but my idea is to create and build a team with the same style, but changing some players, to achieve our [needed] performance.

"Now our challenge is to keep the same performances in the next match. If we will do it, I think we can go one more step ahead."