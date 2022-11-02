Jack Payne scored an injury-time winner for Charlton to beat Brighton Under-21s and send them through to the knockout stages of the Papa Johns Trophy.
The home side needed a win or shootout victory to progress and took the lead late in the first half as Sam Lavelle headed in Jake Forster-Caskey's corner.
Brighton's youngsters drew level quickly with Australian Cameron Peupion crossing for Todd Miller to poke home.
But Payne won it late on, cutting in from the right wing with a firm shot.
Before the winner, Brighton could have taken the lead as Antef Tsoungui hit the post, before Marcus Ifill saw his low shot saved by Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.
Victory saw Charlton qualify second from Southern Group A behind Colchester, with Gillingham ultimately missing out.
Line-ups
Charlton
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 13MacGillivray
- 28Clare
- 48MitchellSubstituted forThomasat 65'minutes
- 5Lavelle
- 36ChinBooked at 33mins
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 32HenrySubstituted forMorganat 65'minutes
- 12McGrandles
- 19Payne
- 43CampbellSubstituted forRylahat 81'minutes
- 35Kanu
Substitutes
- 3Thomas
- 10Morgan
- 41Kone
- 42Dench
- 45Anderson
- 49Casey
- 50Rylah
Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Formation 3-5-2
- 61Beadle
- 48PackhamSubstituted forChouchaneat 63'minutes
- 46Tsoungui
- 47Furlong
- 52Miller
- 41Spong
- 71HinshelwoodBooked at 84mins
- 51Peupion
- 66SamuelsSubstituted forBaker-Boaiteyat 78'minutes
- 67BarringtonSubstituted forIfillat 63'minutes
- 28FergusonSubstituted forNilssonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 45Wilson
- 50Everitt
- 54Chouchane
- 57Baker-Boaitey
- 58Ifill
- 60Nilsson
- 63Cahill
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
- Attendance:
- 662
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13