Champions League - Group E
AC MilanAC Milan4RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg0

AC Milan 4-0 Red Bull Salzburg: Olivier Giroud's double helps Italians into last 16

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments9

Olivier Giroud scores
Olivier Giroud scored in each half to help AC Milan to victory

Olivier Giroud scored twice and created another goal as AC Milan beat Red Bull Salzburg at the San Siro to progress to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in eight years.

The Italians needed to avoid defeat in their final Group E game to reach the last 16, while Salzburg needed to win.

Giroud headed in an early opener before assisting Rade Krunic to score.

Veteran striker Giroud drilled in his second and Junio Messias wrapped it up with a solo goal in stoppage time.

The win meant Milan secured second spot in Group E behind Chelsea. Austria's Salzburg go into the Europa League after finishing third.

At 36 years and 33 days, Frenchman Giroud became the oldest player to score a double in the Champions League for Milan since Filippo Inzaghi against Real Madrid in November 2010.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 20KaluluSubstituted forGabbiaat 86'minutes
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 19HernándezSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 78'minutes
  • 8Tonali
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forPobegaat 69'minutes
  • 12Rebic
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 78'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forMessiasat 69'minutes
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 10Díaz
  • 27Origi
  • 30Messias
  • 32Pobega
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 96Jungdal

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 70Dedic
  • 22SoletSubstituted forBernardoat 45'minutes
  • 31Pavlovic
  • 39WöberSubstituted forUlmerat 77'minutes
  • 27Gourna-DouathBooked at 61minsSubstituted forKameriat 64'minutes
  • 13Seiwald
  • 14Kjærgaard
  • 21Sucic
  • 9AdamuSubstituted forSeskoat 62'minutes
  • 77OkaforBooked at 43minsSubstituted forKoïtaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 2Van der Brempt
  • 4Piatkowski
  • 8Kameri
  • 17Ulmer
  • 20Koïta
  • 23Simic
  • 24Diarra
  • 30Sesko
  • 33Walke
  • 95Bernardo
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
74,292

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! AC Milan 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0. Junior Messias (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Sesko (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maurits Kjærgaard.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Matteo Gabbia replaces Pierre Kalulu.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  7. Post update

    Strahinja Pavlovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sékou Koïta (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Philipp Köhn.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (AC Milan).

  11. Post update

    Luka Sucic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Sucic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Sesko (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amar Dedic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Sucic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dijon Kameri.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Fodé Ballo-Touré replaces Theo Hernández.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Charles De Ketelaere replaces Rade Krunic.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer replaces Maximilian Wöber.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Sékou Koïta replaces Noah Okafor.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  20. Post update

    Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Law94, today at 23:07

    Giroud = criminally underrated. Won the lot. Only cost Milan £2mil… what a bargain.

  • Comment posted by demotragedy, today at 23:03

    Ciao amici miei 😁

  • Comment posted by Pat Akake, today at 22:54

    Giroud - doesn't get the credit he deserves.

    He's a proven Goal scorer and a World Cup Winner and has enjoyed an incredible career so far

    • Reply posted by damu, today at 22:58

      damu replied:
      Agreed, I’ve always thought the same about the guy

  • Comment posted by Andyt1992, today at 22:53

    As an Arsenal fan Giroud will always hold a special place in my heart. Absolute class player and that scorpion kick is still the greatest goal I’ve seen in a game I’m watching live (up there with Zlatan’s bicycle kick against England). Arsenal fans made him a scapegoat and it wasn’t fair, he’s never meant to be a 20+ goal a season striker yet Arsenal relied ONLY on him for far too long.

    • Reply posted by Darth Flowers, today at 22:59

      Darth Flowers replied:
      Maybe it’s a character flaw of mine but I can’t look back on him with the positivity his play deserves because he went to Chelsea………..

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 22:52

    He is still banging in the goals

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 22:45

    Zlatan doesnt play group stages

