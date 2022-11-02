Match ends, AC Milan 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.
Olivier Giroud scored twice and created another goal as AC Milan beat Red Bull Salzburg at the San Siro to progress to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in eight years.
The Italians needed to avoid defeat in their final Group E game to reach the last 16, while Salzburg needed to win.
Giroud headed in an early opener before assisting Rade Krunic to score.
Veteran striker Giroud drilled in his second and Junio Messias wrapped it up with a solo goal in stoppage time.
The win meant Milan secured second spot in Group E behind Chelsea. Austria's Salzburg go into the Europa League after finishing third.
At 36 years and 33 days, Frenchman Giroud became the oldest player to score a double in the Champions League for Milan since Filippo Inzaghi against Real Madrid in November 2010.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 20KaluluSubstituted forGabbiaat 86'minutes
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 19HernándezSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 78'minutes
- 8Tonali
- 4BennacerSubstituted forPobegaat 69'minutes
- 12Rebic
- 33KrunicSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 78'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forMessiasat 69'minutes
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 10Díaz
- 27Origi
- 30Messias
- 32Pobega
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
- 96Jungdal
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 18Köhn
- 70Dedic
- 22SoletSubstituted forBernardoat 45'minutes
- 31Pavlovic
- 39WöberSubstituted forUlmerat 77'minutes
- 27Gourna-DouathBooked at 61minsSubstituted forKameriat 64'minutes
- 13Seiwald
- 14Kjærgaard
- 21Sucic
- 9AdamuSubstituted forSeskoat 62'minutes
- 77OkaforBooked at 43minsSubstituted forKoïtaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 2Van der Brempt
- 4Piatkowski
- 8Kameri
- 17Ulmer
- 20Koïta
- 23Simic
- 24Diarra
- 30Sesko
- 33Walke
- 95Bernardo
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 74,292
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0.
Goal!
Goal! AC Milan 4, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0. Junior Messias (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Sesko (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maurits Kjærgaard.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Matteo Gabbia replaces Pierre Kalulu.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Strahinja Pavlovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sékou Koïta (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Philipp Köhn.
Foul by Tommaso Pobega (AC Milan).
Post update
Luka Sucic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Luka Sucic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Sesko (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amar Dedic.
Attempt missed. Luka Sucic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dijon Kameri.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Fodé Ballo-Touré replaces Theo Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Charles De Ketelaere replaces Rade Krunic.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer replaces Maximilian Wöber.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Sékou Koïta replaces Noah Okafor.
Foul by Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
