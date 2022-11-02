Last updated on .From the section European Football

West Ham defeated FCSB 3-1 at London Stadium on 8 September

Europa Conference League Group B: FCSB v West Ham Date: Thursday, 3 November Venue: Arena Nationala Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

David Moyes says he will send out a young, experimental West Ham side to face FCSB in Romania in their final Europa Conference League group game.

The Hammers have booked their spot in the last 16 with one game to spare.

West Ham host Crystal Palace in a London derby on Sunday (14:00 GMT) and Moyes plans to rest key players when they play in Bucharest.

Freddie Potts - son of former Hammers skipper Steve Potts - Keenan Forson and Oliver Scarles may be involved.

"We've left the bulk of the players back home," said Moyes on Wednesday.

"We're going to give some of the younger players an opportunity in the game.

"We're going to give them an opportunity, and maybe some of the others will get an opportunity as well, because in some of the other games we weren't able to do so."

The Hammers have a 100% winning record in the group and could become the first team in the Europa Conference League to win all six of their group matches.

"The biggest motivation for us is that we've won the group and we now need to finish it off," added Moyes.